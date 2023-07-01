SMSOF Recognizes New SMBF Board | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Olympic Sport Federation (SMSOF) recognizes the newly elected St. Maarten Basketball Federation (SMBF), SMBF said in a press statement on Saturday.

The SMSOF is ready and looking forward to facilitating the much needed return of the St. Maarten Basketball Federation.

The board will meet with St. Maarten Sport Olympic Federation to discuss the strategic development plan and future milestones. The reactivation of the SMBF means that the country has an official body that can establish relationships with international partners to expand opportunities for student athletes.

It is also tasked with ensuring that the sport is played according to the Fédération Internationale de Basketball [Amateur] (FIBA) standards. The SMBF looks forward to working with all sectors of the community to safeguard the development and success of our basketball athletes’ ability to compete locally and internationally.

The board, whose members are Omar Beauperthuy (president), Cheandro Bute (treasurer), and Marvio Cooks (secretary), is preparing to update and complete the work to rebuild.

More information about the St. Maarten Basketball Federation will be available soon and can be contacted at infosxmbf@gmail.com.