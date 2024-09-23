SMSPA Hosts Digital Marketing Workshop for Small hoteliers and Property Owners | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) is pleased to announce an upcoming workshop titled **"Building Online Presence & Visibility for Yourself and Your Property"** in celebration of World Tourism Day, which is commemorated annually on September 27.

This workshop is designed to equip property owners and managers with essential digital marketing tools to effectively showcase their properties online, increase visibility, and ultimately attract more guests and clients.

The workshop will be facilitated by Ms. Kenty Lichtenberg of Be Your Own Brand, a seasonal professional with expertise in digital marketing, brand development, strategic communication and project management. The workshop will be held on Friday October 4 2024 from9am – 11am (venue will be announced via email). The total cost of the workshop is One Hundred dollars (US 100.00, Naf 180.00) which includes registration and workshop fees. Please note space is limited.

Participants will gain valuable insights into the fundamentals of digital marketing, including optimizing property listings for online platforms and leveraging social media to expand their reach. With expert guidance, attendees will learn how to enhance their online presence and market their properties more effectively in the competitive digital space. This hands-on training is ideal for those looking to improve their visibility and generate more interest in their properties.

“The idea is also to take advantage of key opportunities available by partnering with key stakeholders such as Ms. Kenty Lichtenberg of Be Your Own Brand to empower and motivate our members and future members through training, product development, and promoting their properties and our island destination” stated Ms. Paulina Nzinga Lake, President of the St. Maarten Small Properties’ Association.

“I am happy and grateful to be the facilitator of this workshop and to provide the members and future of SMSPA with soft but impactful skills on how to take their properties to their next level while creating a solid digital foot print” stated Ms. Kenty Lichtenburg.

The St. Maarten Small Properties Association’s objective is to provide the best possible networking and industry forum for its members and future members to assist them in improving the standards and quality of goods and services to be offered by particularly the small properties.

To register for this essential workshop, please send email to stmaartensmallproperties@gmail.com or contact Ms. Lake at cell: 1-721-5224280.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your property marketing strategy and to secure your bookings!