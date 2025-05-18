“SMSPA Speak Out: Let’s protect the businesses that protect our people. Support fairness. | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) delivered a compelling presentation at the 2025 Labor Symposium on May 15, raising urgent concerns about the growing threat of unregulated competition to St. Maarten’s small, family-run hotels, businesses and the workers they employ.

SMSPA extends sincere thanks to the organizers, WICSU-PSU and WITU, for the opportunity to present these concerns and to be a voice for the voiceless in the small hoteliers and community.

Representing properties with over 140 rooms—some operating for more than 40 years—SMSPA emphasized that these establishments are more than accommodations; they are cornerstones of the economy and community. Small businesses make up 80 to 85% of St. Maarten’s economy, a sector that drives job creation, reinvests locally, and supports the island’s identity.

Yet, their survival is at risk. Informal, unregulated operators—those who avoid licensing, taxes, and labor laws—are distorting the market. By bypassing legal obligations, they can charge lower prices, creating an uneven playing field that pressures compliant small hotels to compete unfairly while still bearing the costs of doing things the right way.

This undercutting has real consequences. Many small hotels now struggle to retain staff or grow their teams, not because they lack demand, but because operational costs—especially utilities impacted by fuel clause hikes—are rising sharply.

SMSPA noted that unregulated competition also destabilizes the labor market by ignoring employment laws, further devaluing work and threatening job security. Small properties often lack in-house services and instead boost nearby restaurants and stores by referring their guests to local dining and shopping fueling the broader economy.

These businesses also hire painters and technicians, —meaning that the image from unfair competition ripples outward, affecting multiple layers of the local business chain. The very fabric of St. Maarten’s tourism is at risk.

Regulated small hotels provide reliability and safety that guests trust. Without proper oversight, the reputation of the destination suffers, and so too does the broader economy. Meanwhile, access to funding remains a persistent barrier.

Unlike large enterprises, small operators often struggle to get loans or investment, limiting their ability to upgrade or expand and job creation disappear. “Small business is the bread and butter of this economy,” said Ms.Jeannia Dupersoy SMSPA Treasurer and Presenter at the Labor Symposium.

“When we lose even one, we lose more than a business—we lose jobs, family legacies, and part of our national identity. Our clients are families. Our employees and guests are like family. We’re asking not for handouts, but for a fair and level playing field.”

SMSPA is calling on government leaders and industry partners to: · Enforce existing laws fairly across all operators · Improve access to training, resources, and financing for small properties · Form lasting public-private partnerships to support sustainable tourism · Recognize small businesses as essential to social and economic stability

“When some play by the rules and others don’t, the future of fair business, decent work, and community pride is at risk.” A strong small business sector means long-term employment, stable incomes, and fewer social issues. It means a healthier, more inclusive economy for all”.

It's time to support the small hoteliers and businesses that support our people “stated Ms.Nzinga Lake, SMSPA President “Our association will continue to advocate for fairness for employers, employees, support for family-run hotels, businesses and support for our destination St. Maarten,” stated Ms. Lake / SMSPA President.