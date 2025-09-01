SMSPA Strengthens Regional Ties through Fruitful Discussions with Saint Lucian Enterprises | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) recently engaged in a series of meaningful discussions with key business organizations and enterprises from Saint Lucia, focusing on opportunities for collaboration, partnership, and regional networking.

The SMSPA held constructive exchanges with Export Saint Lucia, represented by Senior Client Manager, Ms. Fercinta Louisy, exploring avenues to enhance trade and export opportunities between the islands.

Lubeco, represented by Ms. Valma Anthony, Branch Manager, strengthening connections in the distribution and retail sector. For over 40 years, the Saint Lucian Bedding Company (Lubeco) has been the trusted name, manufacturer and supplier of quality made mattresses, foams, pillows, bed sheets, linens and towels.

More people in the Caribbean sleep on or use Lubeco products, making the company the # 1 provider for retailers and hotels.

Exquisite Kitchens by Saint Lu Woodworking, a leader in custom cabinetry and craftsmanship, discussing prospects for design collaborations and knowledge-sharing in the hospitality sector.

Fresh Squeeze Juice, a locally owned business in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, highlighting potential synergies in promoting authentic Caribbean food and beverage experiences for visitors.

Auera, a company bringing innovation and creativity to the regional marketplace, with potential for future partnerships in hospitality and lifestyle development.

Caribbean Metals Limited, a leader in steel and building supplies, exploring opportunities to support small property owners in enhancing their infrastructure.

Natmed Ltd., a provider of health and wellness products, with discussions centered on integrating natural solutions into hospitality offerings and wellness tourism.

MossSolucians, represented by Brain Walker, Manager focusing on delivering innovative technology and business solutions across the region.

These conversations emphasized the importance of strengthening Caribbean-to-Caribbean business connections. The organizations shared a common vision of supporting small businesses, enhancing guest experiences, and fostering sustainable tourism and trade across the region.

The SMSPA extends its gratitude to the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), Business Development Officer, Mr. RichmerYork and Ms. Senior Client Manager, Fercinta Louisy for their invaluable support in coordinating and facilitating this meeting.

Ms. Nzinga Lake, President of the St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA), stated:

“We are committed to building bridges within the Caribbean. Collaborations like these not only bring value to our members but also create unique opportunities for our guests, ensuring that our region remains vibrant, competitive, and united.”

“The SMSPA will continue to expand its regional partnerships with the aim of creating a stronger, more resilient Caribbean hospitality and business ecosystem for the association and its members” said Ms. Lake

About the St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA):

The SMSPA represents small hotels, guesthouses, and boutique accommodations in St. Maarten. Its mission is to promote sustainable growth, collaboration, and quality service within the hospitality industry while providing visitors with authentic Caribbean experiences.