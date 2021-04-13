SMTA Timeshare Sector educating employees about the COVID-19 vaccine | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA) has made note of the importance of educating their staff regarding the vaccine. While it is not mandatory to take the vaccine, it is very important that their staff understands the role that they play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 especially due to the industry that they work in.

Many timeshare hotels/ resorts have solicited the help of third parties to engage the staff in the education aspect of the vaccine. Little Bay Resort has promoted getting vaccinated via their newsletter, bulletin board and their HR is currently doing one on one sessions with employees that are currently over the age of 60.

Simpsonbay Resort has started their information campaign with flyers and info sessions with their employees. They also plan on having an info session with CPS during the month of March. La Vista Resort and the Belair Beach Hotel have teamed up with MedWork and are doing info sessions with their employees.

Each employee that opts to do the vaccine has been given the day off at Belair Beach Hotel with pay so that they can self monitor. Oyster Bay Resort has been assisting their employees with signing up and they have also solicited the help of Dr. Bekele to provide informaiton sessions.

Each SMTA Resort member understands the importance of free choice and employee privacy but also understands their corporate responsibility of keeping their staff safe and informed as well. We would like to encourage all businesses to educate their employees and take a proactive stance in quelling the spread of COVID19 on the island.

We also encourage the population to take that important time out to do the necessary research, consult with your doctor and practice the necessary steps to quell the spread of COVID19.