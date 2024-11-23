Soca Queen Dr. Alison Hinds Enjoys Unforgettable Shopping Experience at T’s Closet | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - T’s Closet, in collaboration with Kerai Kreative Style, proudly hosted the legendary Soca Queen, Her Excellency Hon. Dr. Alison Hinds, for an exclusive shopping experience that celebrated the unique style and entrepreneurial spirit of St. Maarten.

In her capacity as Cultural Ambassador for Barbados, and Influencer for St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, Dr. Hinds gracefully exemplified a sense of style in her fashion statements. This exclusive shopping experience not only showcased the island's extensive shopping opportunities but also highlighted the collective power of womenpreneurs in creating impactful business ventures and collaborations.

Dr. Hinds, a global icon of Caribbean culture, was treated to a carefully curated shopping journey at T’s Closet, where local fashion and accessories were on full display. This experience was designed to reflect the sophistication and versatility of the island’s creative businesswomen. "Today was more than shopping; it was a celebration of collaboration, talent, and sisterhood,” said Kenty Lichtenberg, Certified Personal Stylist and founder of Awarded Fashion Blog Kerai Kreative Style. “It’s inspiring to see how women are lifting each other up to showcase St. Maarten’s true potential to the world."

The collaboration between T's Closet, Kerai Kreative Style, and Imbrace Group exemplifies the importance of teamwork and shared vision. Each organization brought its unique expertise to create an extraordinary event, combining fashion, branding, and empowerment. By working together, they were able to highlight the quality and caliber of products available on the island and position St. Maarten as a premier destination for shopping and culture. The Queen of Soca received various gifts from local entrepreneurs like: Scents by K, Glam Berry, Frenzy Headwrap Collection, awarded Guava Berry Rum Punch that dates back to 5 generations by Amy Arrindell right there out of Colombier and of course we cannot forget renown and local culinary Chef ad instructor Alexander Adoptie that showcased why St. Maarten continues to be the culinary capital of the Caribbean.

“This initiative underscores the value of unity among womenpreneurs,” said Tamara Lloyd, owner of T’s Closet and responsible for making her store the venue for this amazing shopping experience. “It’s about more than just selling products; it’s about creating opportunities, fostering connections, and elevating our island businesses to new heights.” With Dr. Alison Hinds as the centerpiece of this experience, the event underscored the island's ability to attract high-profile clientele and expand the reach of local brands globally.

The event has set a precedent for future collaborations among St. Maarten’s dynamic women-led businesses. T’s Closet, Kerai Kreative Style who are known to work together remain committed to showcasing the entrepreneurial talent of the island, and this unforgettable experience with Dr. Alison Hinds is just the beginning. We would like to thank our sponsors/collaborators: IMBRACE Group, Focus Forward Media Team, Mionetto, CC1 St. Maarten (wine division). Please follow us in social media for regular updates, cross promotions, a little bit of edutainment and A LOT of Empowering!

https://keraikreativestyle.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TsClosetSXM

Certified personal Stylist & Founder of Kerai Kreative Style and co - collaborator of the event, Kenty Lichtenberg

T's Closet team in full action during this curated shopping experience.