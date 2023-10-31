SOFT OPENING OF DEPARTURE HALL AT PJIAE AIRPORT A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) is pleased to announce the upcoming soft opening of its brand-new departure hall on November 15th, 2023. This exciting development comes after the airport faced delays due to logistical challenges stemming from recent storms and hurricane watches, along with the additional workload generated by these events.

The soft opening of the departure hall marks a significant milestone in PJIAE's ongoing commitment to provide the best possible services and amenities for its passengers. It is the first phase of an extensive upgrade that will introduce a fresh and vibrant atmosphere, enhancing the overall passenger experience. During this phased approach, travellers will have access to a limited variety of retail and dining options, with several others set to launch in late November and December, all carefully selected to enrich the airport experience for travellers.

The new departure hall, spanning over 10,000 square meters, is equipped with cutting-edge technology, and is designed to accommodate 2.5 million passengers. It is a state-of-the-art terminal where the passenger screening and emigration process alone showcases the latest technological advancements in use.

Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming soft opening, stating, "We are excited to unveil the first phase of our airport's rejuvenation in two weeks' time. I'm so proud of all the hard work and dedication of all our colleagues who made it happen! On behalf of the Managing Board, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all. This achievement is not only a professional milestone but also a testament to the extraordinary capabilities of our team. The journey may have been challenging, but the collective dedication and determination our employees have displayed have made this achievement truly outstanding. Let's use this moment as a steppingstone to achieve even greater heights. Together, there's nothing we cannot accomplish. I am excited about what the future holds and look forward to many more successful endeavours with this remarkable team."

PJIAE is excited to welcome passengers to this new and enhanced departure hall, offering state-of-the-art facilities and an improved travel experience. The soft opening on November 15, 2023, marks the beginning of a new era for Princess Juliana International Airport.