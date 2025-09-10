Sol Antilles N.V. and Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Extend Breakfast Program Partnership | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sol Antilles N.V. (Sol), the leading provider of energy solutions in St. Maarten, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise.

Together, they will extend their support through the 2025–2026 school year, providing breakfast to students at Leonald Conner Primary School in Cay Bay.

Mr. Robert James, General Manager of Sol, expressed his delight in supporting the students of Leonald Conner Primary School, located in the Cay Bay district. “Powering what moves people is our mission, and ‘Community engagement’ is one of Sol’s core values. We look forward to continuing our support for this breakfast program. On behalf of the company, we encourage the students of Leonald Conner School to do their best in the 2025–2026 school year,” he said.

Cookie Bijlani, President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, emphasized the importance of nutrition in education: “Nutrition is the cornerstone of learning and growth. Through our enduring partnership with Sol Antilles N.V., the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise remains dedicated to our Breakfast Program, ensuring that students, including those at Leonald Conner Primary School, begin their day with a wholesome meal.

Since 2012, this program has enhanced students’ concentration and academic achievement. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sol Antilles N.V. and Ms. Alice Samuel for their steadfast support in nourishing our children’s potential and strengthening our community.”

School Manager Ms. Alice Samuel also expressed her appreciation to Sol Antilles N.V. and the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise for sponsoring the program. Serving approximately fifty (50) students, the breakfast initiative ensures that children start the day with a nutritious meal, helping them focus and learn more effectively.

The Breakfast Program is a signature project of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise. Available in eight (8) schools, it has been making a difference in the lives of students since its launch in 2012.