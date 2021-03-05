Sol Kicks Off March with an Initiative to Promote Car Care Education | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) – We have entered the month of March. Over the past few years, March has been acknowledged as a month where women are recognized and celebrated worldwide. As we celebrate Women’s Day on March 8th, Sol and its exclusive brand of motor oil lubricants, Mobil have partnered up and created an education campaign specially geared towards women.

The overall perception is that women rely on a male figure to get assistance when it comes to maintaining their cars of the very basic needs (oil change, brakes, certain fluids etc.). In most cases we would have to agree, however the theme this year for International Women’s Day is #choosetochalllenge and with this initiative we are looking to challenge the women in our community to become more involved in the maintenance of their vehicles.

We have kicked off this educational platform with a fun video, where women and our team at Sol have a candid conversation about the maintenance of their car. It was our task to find a woman automotive advisor that would be able to assist with transferring this knowledge to our very specific audience.

It is imperative to get our women involved in understanding that basic vehicle care can be done by them. It also serves as building their confidence when demanding certain treatments from their (most time) male automotive advisors. In addition to this, we are also in the middle of a pandemic, and this also serves as a saving mechanism, when they can conduct a service themselves instead of it being part of their routine services (this is based on everyone’s dealership contract and brand guarantees).

We are looking forward to a year full of activities that will enable us to share with our community this type of knowledge and move away from stigmas; knowledge is power. On behalf of the entire Sol & Mobil Team, we take this opportunity to wish the women on St. Maarten and in the world and amazing Women’s Day.