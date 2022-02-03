SOL sponsors Solar Powered AC for MPC classroom #9 through Keep a Cool Head | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The Keep a Cool Head team partnered with SOL St. Maarten, for the adoption of one more classroom in their ‘adopt a classroom’ project which is set up to find sponsors for installing solar powered air conditioning in the 22 MPC classrooms. SOL will pledge to sponsor the 9th classroom.

SOL is proud to provide safe and reliable energy solutions to its customers in St. Maarten and the Caribbean and is pleased to support the community through this great project in which SOL and the school board of SVOBE are additionally discussing to finance the solar park that is needed to power the air-conditioning units.

“We are excited by the opportunity to play a key role in enabling sustainable energy solutions in St. Maarten now and for future generations”, said Robert-Jan James, General Manager of SOL in St. Maarten This pilot project strengthens SOL’s objective of integrating lower carbon and renewable energy into its operations, and provide its customers and partners power generation options through its business focus and planned investment of USD 66 million over the period of 2015 – 2025 in both, capital investment and community support.

James and his two children graduated from MCP, the largest secondary high school of St. Maarten where his parents were teachers; “Supporting this special project comes natural to me and to our business focus areas”.

SOL’s Corporate Social Investment programs have supported multiple community causes such as education, sports and environment, and is focused on supporting sustainable energy initiatives. Sol sponsors the culinary programs at Sundial and NIPA as well as the breakfast program at the Lionel Connor School. SOL is also upgrading their basketball court and sponsored the youth sailing Optimist Regatta. “As part of our renewable initiatives, we will look to work with the schools to develop solar projects which will reduce their electricity bills,” James concludes.

The Keep a Cool Head team is still looking for 13 sponsors that are willing to adopt a classroom, as was done by Port St. Maarten, Divico, La Vista Beach Hotel, Nagico, Chamber of Commerce and Notary Mingo, amongst others.

For more information please contact the Keep a cool Head project team at vanengelen@havensxm.com