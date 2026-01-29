Solicitor General Boswijk awarded French judicial honour | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) - Solicitor General Robbert-Jan Boswijk has been awarded the Médaille d’honneur des services judiciaires by the French Ministry of Justice, in recognition of his team’s exceptional contributions to international judicial cooperation.

The honour was granted by official decree of the French Minister of Justice and published in the Bulletin Officiel des Décorations, Médailles et Récompenses. Boswijk received the distinction at the gold level (échelon or) and à titre exceptionnel, a category reserved for outstanding services rendered to the judicial system.

Boswijk, who is part of the of the Office of the Attorney-General of Curacao, Sint Maarten, and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, was nominated for his and his team sustained efforts to strengthen judicial cooperation between the Dutch Caribbean and France, including the development of professional judicial networks, support for a regional liaison structure, and active participation in French regional justice forums.

In his current role, Boswijk is responsible for international legal assistance and cooperation, working closely with regional and international justice partners on matters such as mutual legal assistance, coordination in complex cases, and cross-border collaboration.

In the same decree, Fatou Canale, Director of the Victim Support Unit in Saint-Martin, was awarded the bronze level of the Médaille d’honneur des services judiciaires. The distinction recognises his sustained commitment to victim support within the justice system and his contribution to strengthening services for victims in the region.

While French judicial officials are regularly represented among recipients of the medal, such recognition for an official working within the Dutch Caribbean justice system is rare and is believed to be among the first of its kind for the Dutch side of the island.

The Médaille d’honneur des services judiciaires is a French state decoration awarded to individuals whose contributions go beyond regular professional duties and have a demonstrable impact on the functioning of the justice system.