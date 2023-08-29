Somersall announces candidacy in upcoming general elections as a URSM Candidate | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Former Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Michael Somersall has announced that he will be contesting for a seat in Parliament in the upcoming election as a candidate for the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM).

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy on the URSM slate for Member of Parliament” Somersall said. ‘’Our country is in a crisis, and we need people with strong leadership skills, who are results driven to move our country forward in these difficult times. I will represent the people of Sint Maarten, with the same energy and tenacity, as when I worked at the Inspectorate of Public Health, as the Chief Food Safety Inspector, and represented our country as Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague, The Netherlands.”

While serving country Sint Maarten in The Hague, Michael Somersall, experienced first-hand, how Parliament can effectively work to get things done to improve the lives of the people.

Mr Somersall expressed his frustration, pointing out that “Unfortunately, here on Sint Maarten it seems like getting things done to improve situations which impact our people lives for good is impossible.” He added, “Unless there is a drastic change in how the people’s business is conducted, things will only get worse for our people, especially our senior citizens, homeless citizens, children with special needs, education system, entrepreneurs and those looking for jobs.”

Soft spoken, and an energetic Somersall noted, that Country St. Maarten, needs pro-active leaders who will not shy away from tough decisions. Leaders who will offer solutions. Leaders who understand that the solutions to our problems will always be based on the principle that we put people first. It won’t always be easy, but we must never exclude people from the equation. Our people deserve leaders who understand that together we will find the solutions to our problems.

Mr Somersall said that he joined URSM, because “we share the same norms and values. We are a team that is pro-active and are prepared to make difficult decisions” He added that the URSM Team will keep the people informed, beforehand of any decisions that must be taken and will put the people first.

Michael Somersall concluded that he is excited about the opportunity to serve the people of this country again. This time in the house of the people, as a member of parliament.