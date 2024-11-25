Soualiga Action Movement’s Nathalie Tackling Prepares for Ministerial Role at Justice Ministry | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Nathalie Tackling, a prominent local attorney is transitioning from the private sector to the public domain and is preparing to take on the critical role of Minister of Justice for the country of St. Maarten.

Tackling expresses much enthusiasm and excitement as she enters this new chapter, understanding the weight of the responsibility that comes with ensuring justice and legal integrity for the nation. While this is a major shift in her career, she is confident that her leadership style—one rooted in open dialogue, collaborative growth, and decisive action—will serve as the cornerstone of her tenure.

Drawing from her extensive private-sector experience, Tackling aims to introduce a leadership approach that fosters both internal and external engagement within the ministry. “It’s essential to create an environment where growth and discussion can thrive, while still making informed decisions that serve the greater good,” Tackling shared.

She views transparency and communication as pivotal to bridging the gap between the ministry and citizens, ensuring the people of St. Maarten are well-informed about the evolving landscape of justice and legal reform. She looks forward to fostering a healthy relationship with all the justice workers within the ministry.

At the heart of Tackling’s preparation lies a personal story of perseverance, an attribute she credits as her most valuable asset. Overcoming challenges in her career has prepared her to navigate the complexities of public service, especially in a ministry that holds such significant influence over the daily lives of St. Maarten’s citizens. Tackling is determined to bring resilience, determination, and a collaborative spirit to the role, ensuring that justice is not only served but understood by all.

As she begins this journey, Tackling acknowledges the road ahead will require commitment, adaptability, and trust from the public. She remains steadfast in her goal to strengthen the Ministry of Justice’s processes while fostering a sense of unity within the ministry “This role is more than a career milestone—it’s an opportunity to serve my country and contribute to a stronger, more just St. Maarten,” Tackling affirmed.