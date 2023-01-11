Soualiga Guesthouse teams with SCDF on its new website | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - President of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), Edwardo Radjouki has stated that he wants to bring Carnival closer to its roots and its people through engagement and cooperation.

The SCDF recently benefited from its President’s initiative to reach out when it got the production of its new website fully covered by Soualiga Guesthouse N.V.

A local family owned business, Soualiga Guesthouse is operated by the family of the late businessman Maurice Gumbs who founded the establishment in 1995. The guest house is popular among visitors, shoppers from neighboring islands, families and groups, and Carnival enthusiasts. The owners are happy to assist Carnival in this manner.

“There are many people who love Carnival and are more than willing to contribute however they can. Over the year we have put a lot of focus on the large corporate sponsors who are vital to Carnival. But there are small businesses, locally owned, that want to assist. Soualiga Guesthouse is one such business that we approached for assistance with our new website and they gladly assisted,” Radjouki explained.

He said a lot of his effort in the run-up to Carnival 2023 is engaging with people to explain that there is a place in Carnival for everyone. “It is the ultimate people festival. People should not feel like there isn’t a place in it for them. The response to our efforts has been great and it’s making us even more excited about the upcoming Carnival season,” he said.

The SCDF’s new website will go live within the next few days. Soualiga Guesthouse is located on the Pondfill close to Subway.