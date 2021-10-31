Soualiga Professional Boxing & Mixed Martial Arts Federation in Search of Talent | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Soualiga Professional Boxing & Mixed Martial Arts Federation (SPBMAF) was established in August 2021 on St. Maarten by Milton Ottley as a non-profit organization to motivate, promote and recognize past, present, and future athletes and other sporting talents Locally, Regionally and Internationally, Ottley said in a media statement on Sunday.

The Federation is currently comprised of seven (7) board members. They are the founder, Mr. Milton Ottley, who serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Elton Jones Vice President, Ms.: Onika Punch; Secretary, Ms. Xaviera Le Couvreur; Assistant Secretary/Commissioner, Ms. Ingrid Concincion; Treasurer, Mr. Aakeem Ruan; Assistant Treasurer/Commissioner and Mr. Kenny Faustin; Public Relation /Commissioner.

The make-up of this Board is designed to ensure the well-rounded involvement of Integrity, Honesty and Transparence while attending to the fiscal accountability of the SPBMAF programs, events and activities.

Having dedicated financial and business professionals on the Board will provide SPBMAF with the knowledge and advice needed to maintain existing programs and expand them into areas that were never considered in the past.

Our OBJECTIVES

To create top athletes who can use their sporting experience, discipline, and achievements to become the best that they ever dream of becoming locally or internationally in the field of sports mentioned above. To function as programming host that will acknowledge past, present and future achievers of Country St. Maarten sports. By using social media, virtual websites, and other means of communication to make our youth understand, appreciate and develop their future career and aspirations. To use sports as a means to develop “Sporting Tourism” for further developing the island’s tourism trade with higher room occupancy and other related tourism developments on the island.

SPBMAF’S mission is to attract market and promote top local talents that will enhance our youngsters’ natural skills, performance and abilities in sports to excel and enable them to make St. Maarten known for their local, regional and international achievements.

SPBMAF will provide them with professional advice, plan their successful growth in their respective sports of choice, and find the necessary support that will enable them to grow in these sports effectively.

An integral part of SPBMAF objective is to focus on managing the sporting events and activities on the local and international level and improving this part of the island’s sporting community. We will promote and recognize past, present, and future island athletes.

To instill a new sense of pride and awareness that will instil a willingness on the part of our youngsters. If others have been able to achieve “new heights” in sports with little or no organizational support, imagine what they will accomplish with SPBMAF support and services.

Recognizing the need for greater island exposure, publicity, and promotion, SPBMAF will publish a sporting newsletter or magazine, in which all its sporting events will be featured, promoted and circulated in all social media’s.

Because of their interests in sports, fans from neighbouring islands as well as regional and international destinations will visit the island as spectators to cheer their teams along and at the same time create new economic activities for the island participation in competitive sporting events.

These types of visitors will not only enhance the island’s Sporting Tourism, but it will force our local sporting talents to excel in their respective sports regionally and internationally to make the island an internationally recognized place for competitive sports.

Our GOALS

By developing and encouraging our youth to participate in meaningful sporting events and competitions, SPBMAF will be establishing effective “value chains” on St. Maarten for the sporting enthusiasts to leverage appropriate international funding for sourcing talented athletes for sustainable sporting organizations, institutions and individuals. It will address their sporting infrastructural needs for training, practicing, competing, and making the island of St. Maarten/St. Martin known as a place for growing its own and neighbouring sporting talents.

SPBMAF’s goal is to build collaborative relationships with parents of talented athletes’, community leaders, educators, and business owners and to make the island’s entire sporting community acquainted with the works of SPBMAF by leveraging relationships established by SPBMAF Founder, Mr. Milton Ottley and spreading the word to promote all levels of sports on the island.

Using Jamaica and the Latin countries as our regional standard for our sporting development, the developers of SPBMAF feel that we have to start from an early age where our youth can be properly prepared from their elementary schools.

As the youth grow in age as well as in sporting skills to become professionals, semi-professionals and national athletes in sustainable sporting enterprises, a period of two to four years is our aim. The long-term goal is to increase the standard employment in the island’s sporting industry that will establish links between sports and other economic and social sectors. We will launch sporting institutions and programs and provide opportunities for increased participation in global class sporting events both locally and internationally.

Trainers and coaches can provide our athletes with the right mindset, attitude, appreciation, and temperament to reach their full potential for various track and field sporting programs. SPBMAF will approach officials, coaches and trainers of high-performance athletes to explore the possibility of accessing internationally acclaimed professionals. Now, SPBMAF will also have to assist promoters of other sporting activities to accommodate athletes in other sporting activities available at other sporting facilities.

But to get to that high level of concentration, SPBMAF wants to see more sporting events in the country’s school system where our youth will develop their mindset, attitude, appreciation, and temperament to access their fundamental development in sports.

The Keys to ensure SPBMAF’s success and community support are:

Assisting the sporting organizers and custodians of sporting facilities with access to affordable sporting equipment, enriching sporting programs, new sporting technology, and skills that will enable our sporting talents to excel in their respective sports; Provide partial scholarships and other supportive assistance to those deserving talents who have shown proper attitude to excel in their individual sports of choice;

We are appealing to persons interested in becoming a Professional referee, Judge, or official to indicate such by applying on our Facebook page or email: spbmaf21@gmail.com not forgetting Coaches and trainers. This request is open for any person residing in or out of the country.