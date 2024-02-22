SoualiganSlangs launches Border To Border 2 Game at SMART | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Iconic St. Maarten / St. Martin Culture company SoualiganSlangs will use the St. Martin / St. Maarten Annual Regional Tradeshow SMART of April 8-11 as launching pad for its newest product, the Border To Border 2 Game, as a sequel to its innovative cultural education card game Border To Border. This was announced today by the SoualiganSlangs Company in conjunction with the SMART Tradeshow.



Border To Border 2 is the sequel to the Border To Border card game, providing insights of the uniquely binational St. Maarten / St. Martin culture whilst playing. SoualiganSlangs is a company of young islanders trying to promote and preserve local language and heritage in modern and appealing ways. Both digitally, in fashion and in sticker form, amongst others their "Mawhnin!", "Watating" and "Ayo lawd!" designs are widespread.



Joy Carty of SoualiganSlangs: "We are elated to be present at SMART and look forward to making our designs part of a revived tourism product as presented at the tradeshow. We invite all tourism players present to pass by our booth, where we will be happy to demonstrate Border To Border 2 - possibly even challenge you with a game or two!” As a joint present, SoualiganSlangs and SMART will also provide visitors foreign and domestic with a "Culture Box", providing insights in both fun ways to learn about St. Maarten culture and the Border To Border game series.



SMART 2024 opened its Early Bird Registration last week. Tourism businesses and firms serving the industry are invited to join the principal tradeshow of the Northeastern Caribbean to connect to tourism firms foreign and domestic.

Its 16th edition will be held this April 8th to 11th at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort. The tradeshow is traditionally organized by the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau, St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), the Office de Tourisme de St. Martin and the Club du Tourisme. The event is the largest travel platform in the Northeastern Caribbean for foreign tour operators, OTA’s and travel agents to do business with local hoteliers, DMC’s and excursions.

In addition, the presence of many large regional hotels and companies attracts further interested companies from the region and beyond, serving the region’s main industry. Lower Early Bird Prices apply until February 28th. As SMARTs previous edition was wholly sold out, organizers are encouraged to ensure a spot on the tradeshow floor within this timeframe.

Interested parties can take up contact as of today with the SMART team at 1-721-542-0108 or office@shta.com or find booking and lodging information at www.shta.com/smart.