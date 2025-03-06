Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by St. Maarten Unveils Lineup Charlie Wilson, Muni Long and Cedric the Entertainer | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/LOS ANGELES, CA – Prepare for an epic journey with Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by St. Maarten, announcing global superstars Charlie Wilson, Muni Long, and Cedric the Entertainer set to deliver luminous performances Memorial Day Weekend, May 21-26, 2025. Charlie Wilson is an “Icon,” but this does not truly describe the musical powerhouse whose vocal prowess began as a founding member and lead singer of the legendary GAP Band (“You Dropped the Bomb on Me,” “Outstanding,” “Party Train,” and “Burn Rubber on Me.”).

As a solo artist, Wilson has topped the R&B charts with 13 number-one singles, garnered 13 GRAMMY® nominations, has a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir, “I Am Charlie Wilson,” received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a Soul Train Icon Award, a Soul Train Certified Soul Award, and an NAACP Music Makes a Difference Award. Muni Long, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, musician, songwriter, and entrepreneur, has resonated with fans for over a decade.

"Hrs & Hrs" was named Best R&B Performance at the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards in 2023 from Long’s third album, Public Displays of Affection: The Album. Subsequently, Long earned a second GRAMMY® for her performance of "Made For Me" live on BET from her fourth album, Revenge. She returned less than two weeks after the ceremony to drop another undeniable hit single, "Slow Grind," and is already making waves in the music scene.

Cedric the Entertainer, American actor, comedian, and game show host, has solidified his status as one of the world’s premier performers on the stage, in film, and on television. Currently, Cedric is starring in and executive producing the CBS Television hit comedy “The Neighborhood” and co-headlining “Love & Laughter,” a residency tour, live at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

His versatile film work spans genres from memorable performances in comedies such as the hit “Barbershop” franchise and “Johnson Family Vacation” to “The Original Kings of Comedy” concert film. With his smooth delivery, larger-than-life personality, and razor-sharp wit, Cedric knows how to turn any moment into pure comedy gold and will keep the Comedy Night audience in non-stop laughter from start to finish! Rhythm meets merriment at the esteemed Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, where the main stage is set for starlit concerts.

Pack your bags and bring your crew because all roads, waves, and airways lead to the Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by St. Maarten! This Memorial Day weekend, join thousands of globe-trotting festival goers and cultural enthusiasts for an electrifying weekend of music, comedy, and nonstop celebration.

"The return of the Soul Beach Music Festival is a significant milestone for St. Maarten, reinforcing our island’s status as a premier destination. This festival not only boosts economic growth and supports local businesses but also brings together visitors and residents for a safe, vibrant celebration of culture and entertainment—especially at a time when hotel occupancy hovers around 50-60%.

Hosting Soul Beach’s 30th anniversary, 29 years after its inception right here in St. Maarten, is both nostalgic and meaningful. Its comeback couldn’t be more timely, offering a much-needed boost to our tourism and economy," – stated Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The friendly island of St. Maarten is a paradise with a pulse, where golden beaches, electric blue waters, and endless sunshine welcome jetsetters to an unparalleled playground. This island doesn’t just keep up with the wonders of the world - it creates its own magic, blending laid-back luxury with high-energy adventure.

Nestled in the southern half of the island it shares with French overseas territory Saint Martin, St. Maarten’s oasis is a blend of immersive experiences sure to lift your spirit! Whether you’re indulging in world-class cuisine, exploring breathtaking landscapes, diving into thrilling water sports, or discovering hidden artistic gems, St. Maarten is a playground for music lovers and adventure seekers alike.

This magnetic and multicultural Caribbean treasure invites curious travelers to glow up and rediscover their zest for life. By day, festival revelers will soak up curated happenings from land to sea, including shopping sprees in Philipsburg, gastronomic nirvana, and beach parties synced to international audiences via a live radio remote broadcast.

By night, music and comedy concerts culminate with partygoers swaying to soul-stirring soundwaves from celebrity guest DJs spinning with the stars (DJ Envy, Co-host on iHeart Media’s nationally syndicated “The Breakfast Club”). Soul Beach Music Festival, Hosted by St. Maarten, is a bucket-list getaway like no other.

“I’m especially thrilled to return to our roots - the place where this incredible festival first began and home to the inaugural Sinbad Soul Music Festival. Charlie Wilson embodies multi-generational greatness, while Muni Long represents the bright future ahead.

Blending the seasoned with the new creates an enduring and everlasting experience. This year is both a nostalgic tribute to our past and an inspiring glimpse into the future for our many newbies. All of this is fueled by the beauty and energy that is St Maarten. Join us for unforgettable performances, incredible food, and most importantly, to make every experience count,” said Mark Adkins, CEO & Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival.

For information about ticket sales, accommodations, and the latest updates, sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com. Join the social community @SoulBeachMusic on Instagram and Facebook.

The 2025 Soul Beach Music Festival is sponsored by the St. Maarten Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (TEATT), Port St. Maarten Group, Princess Juliana International Airport; additional sponsors include Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, Oceans @Divi Little Bay, JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, Simpson Bay Resort Marina & Spa, The Morgan Resort & Spa, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Jennifer’s Vacation Rentals and Hertz.