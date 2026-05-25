South Omega Leo Club Calls for Road Safety. Drive Safe. Arrive Alive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club extends its deepest condolences to every family that has lost a loved one in a motorcycle or scooter accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are especially with the families and friends affected by the recent tragic accident in Baie Nettle, which has once again shaken our community and reminded us how fragile life truly is.

“Far too many young lives are being lost or seriously injured on our roads. As a youth organization committed to community service and youth development, we are calling on all motorists to exercise greater caution while driving, especially in school zones and around motorcycles and scooters.

“We urge drivers to:

*Slow down and obey speed limits.

*Avoid distracted driving and phone use behind the wheel.

*Be mindful of young and inexperienced riders.

*Give motorcycles and scooters enough space on the road.

*Drive responsibly at all times.

“We also encourage our young riders to prioritize safety by wearing helmets, avoiding reckless riding, and respecting traffic laws.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. One careless decision can change lives forever. Together, we must work to create safer roads and protect the lives of our youth and community members. Drive Safe. Arrive Alive,” the Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club said in a press statement on Monday.

Lions International

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