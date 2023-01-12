Special Committee established for Upcoming Royal Family Visit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – A special committee has been established to organize the activities for this royal visit to Sint Maarten.

The National Organizing Committee Royal Visit 2023 comprises of five members: Cassandra Janssen (Chairperson), Emilia Connor-Thomas (Secretary), Catherine Arrindell-Conner, Fabiana Vanterpool-Arnell and Aide-de-camp to the Governor, Frens Hartgers.

His Majesty King Willem Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima last visited Sint Maarten in 2013.This will be Princess Amalia’s first visit to St. Maarten, during which time she will be introduced to the islands within the Kingdom.

Governor Baly said in a press statement that it would be an honor to host the Royal family and showcase St. Martin’s rich heritage and hospitality. The visit will be "in the spirit of

St. Maarten's culture, nature, resilience and tenacity as well as our bond with the Royal Family and the Kingdom of the Netherlands."

An advance-team has already visited the island last December to facilitate and aid in the coordination of the royal visit in order to help ensure it is a successful one.

Further details on the dates and locations for the 2023 visit will be provided at a later date.

Visit to Caribbean part of the Kingdom – programme

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Máxima and Her Royal Highness Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, will pay a visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands from Friday 27 January to Thursday 9 February 2023. They will visit Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao before continuing to St Maarten, St Eustatius and Saba.

The visit is intended to introduce the Princess of Orange to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The islands have put together a programme covering such topics as culture, nature, colonial history, sports and defence operations, and including meetings with island residents. The royal party will be accompanied by State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Alexandra van Huffelen.

St Maarten, Monday 6 February

The King and Queen and the Princess of Orange will be welcomed at Princess Juliana International Airport by the Governor of St Maarten Ajamu Baly and Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs. The first day of the visit will focus on the country’s reconstruction following the devastation caused by hurricane Irma in September 2017. The royal party will view the airport which is currently still being rebuilt. During a visit to the emergency and disaster response services, the King and Queen and the Princess of Orange will assist in a disaster exercise. They will then visit the St Maarten Medical Center. This hospital plays a key role in the region and also treats many patients from St Eustatius and Saba. The King, Queen and Princess will speak to patients and will be updated on the expansion of the hospital. They will then have lunch with the cabinet.

In the afternoon the royal party will be taken on the Color Me SXM mural walk in Philipsburg. These murals are designed to brighten up Philipsburg, as many of the town’s buildings are still vacant or damaged following the hurricane. The day will conclude with lively displays of St Maarten’s culture along a walking route and a concert on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg.

St Maarten, Tuesday 7 February

In the morning the King and Queen and the Princess of Orange will visit Fort Amsterdam. Here they will go on a birding excursion in search of the brown pelican, the island’s national bird. They will also learn about the fort’s history. They will then meet members of St Maarten’s parliament and youth parliament. At the White and Yellow Cross residential home for older people and people with a disability, the royal party will learn more about the daytime activities organised for residents. Next, they will visit a science fair, where primary and secondary school pupils will present their solutions for reducing plastic waste on the island.

In the afternoon the King and Queen and the Princess of Orange will visit Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR). R4CR disburses World Bank funds to projects aimed at rebuilding St Maarten after hurricane Irma via a Trust Fund. The party will speak with representatives of civil society organisations about their projects and with young people about their work at various organisations. They will then visit a school garden project where they will talk to pupils about their work in the garden and the importance of gardening for their mental health. In Emilio Wilson Park schoolchildren will talk about their dreams for the future of St Maarten and plant yellow sage, the island’s national flower. Following this the King and Queen and the Princess of Orange will visit St Peters Hill, where they will learn about nature conservation in St Maarten. This hill borders on the French part of the island. The afternoon will conclude with a youth baseball tournament.

In the evening the party will attend a reception hosted by the governor.