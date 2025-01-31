Special Judge Milly De Weever Bids Farewell after years of dedication | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - After more than a decade of dedicated service, Special Judge Milly De Weever has finished her tenures as member of the judicial panels responsible for adjudicating social security cases in Sint Maarten, Curaçao, and in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

To mark the occasion, a special farewell lunch was held in her honor, where colleagues and board members gathered to express their gratitude for her valuable contributions since her appointment in 2012.

During the event, Mrs. De Weever received various gifts as tokens of appreciation for her commitment and dedication. In attendance at the lunch were her direct colleagues from the Court of Sint Maarten, Judge Brenda Martinez-Hammer and court clerk Joan Becker, as well as members of the Court’s Board, Mauritsz de Kort and Martin Luttge, and Board Secretary Kyra de Koeijer.

Her colleagues sincerely thank her for her years of dedication and wish her all the best in the future.