Special Team Arrests Suspect with Illegal Firearm and Narcotics on Christmas Eve | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Special team of the police force of Sint. Maarten (KPSM) remained vigilant on Christmas Eve, conducting routine controls and preventative searches throughout the island to ensure public safety during the holiday season.

On December 24, 2025, officers from the Special Team stopped the rider of a red and white scooter in the Fort Willem area for a routine check. During a preventative search, officers discovered a 9mm pistol loaded with six rounds of live ammunition in the suspect's bag, along with a small quantity of narcotics.

The suspect with initials T.J.L was immediately arrested and transported to the police station, where he remains in custody pending further investigation.

This arrest underscores KPSM's unwavering commitment to combating illegal firearms and narcotics trafficking on Sint Maarten. The Special Team will continue to conduct controls and preventative searches at all hours and in all locations as part of ongoing efforts to keep the community safe.

KPSM urges residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.