Speeding driver loses control and crashes into parked Pathfinder | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The police were called to an accident that had taken place on the Welfare road on Sunday morning September 6th, 2020, about 01.04 am, close to Eduardo’s Inn.

After further investigation. the on scene officers were able to gather that the driver behind the wheel of a Gray Hyundai Tuscan, was traveling at a very high speed on the Welfare road going towards the Kruithoff roundabout and lost control of the vehicle resulting in a serious collision.

The Tuscan slid in the area of Tropicana Casino and slammed into a White Nissan Pathfinder that was parked on the left side of the road. Both vehicles were severely damaged but luckily the drivers of the Gray Tuscan only sustained minor injuries.

He was treated at the scene by the paramedics. The traffic department is still investigating this incident. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33388:speeding-driver-loses-control-and-crashes-into-parked-pathfinder&Itemid=450