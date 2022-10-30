Sr. Regina Primary school celebrates 55th anniversary with bike-a-thon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sr. Regina Primary School celebrated its 55th anniversary on Saturday with a well-attended fundraising bike-a-thon.

Around 250 children, (grand)parents and friends came out to the annual Family Fun Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon to celebrate with the school. Promoting a healthy lifestyle, the school was very pleased with the large turnout and enthusiasm of the participants. The older children biked from the school to Cupecoy and back. The police accompanied the riders and kept the group together. Red Cross members were on standby in case they were needed. There was also a group that walked the route all the way to Cupecoy. The group of younger children did a shorter route leading from the school to the police station, to Karakter and back.

Once back at school the participants enjoyed a Caribbean breakfast that was served with salt fish, Johnny cakes, fruits, eggs and bush tea with many people staying to enjoy some socializing or Zumba dancing, led by gym teacher Astrid who did an amazing job. A raffle with great prizes ended the successful event.

The funds raised at the event will go a long way towards some new improvements to the school.

As always, the Sr. Regina Primary School was able to count on generous donations in support of their annual Family Fun Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon. They thank all sponsors, the PTA, the teachers and all the volunteers and (grand)parents who came out to help.