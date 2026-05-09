SSS Cooperative Consultations 2026 discuss healthcare and economic development | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The SSS Cooperative Consultations 2026 took place today, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Philipsburg, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Island Council of Saba, the Island Council of Sint Eustatius, and the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Hosted at the Parliament Building, the consultations continued the three legislatures’ commitment to structured dialogue and regional cooperation among the SSS islands.

Today’s session featured opening remarks by the Chairperson of the Parliament of Sint Maarten and Chairperson of the SSS Cooperative Consultation, the Hon. Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams.

This was followed by introductions from the delegation leaders of the Island Councils of Saba and Sint Eustatius, as well as Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations Committee, Ms. Sjamira D.M. Roseburg representing the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

The meeting reviewed and adopted the Agreement List of the 2025 SSS Cooperative Consultation and concluded that the Joint Steering Committee, as established in the MoU, should meet regularly and advance its work.

A presentation was given by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor of Sint Maarten, Mr. R.S.J. Brug, together with representatives of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), regarding healthcare developments related to the St. Maarten General Hospital.

Discussions focused on the cooperation required among the SSS islands to ensure quality healthcare services for the populations of Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten.

Following a presentation by the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication of Sint Maarten, Mrs. G.S. Heyliger-Marten, and the Director of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, the delegations explored opportunities for enhanced tourism development and tourism marketing across the islands, also including the French side of St. Martin.

On the topic of air connectivity between the SSS islands, the delegations received a presentation from the CEO of WINAIR, Mr. Hans van de Velde, outlining recent developments, operational costs, load factors, and the planned Public Service Obligation (PSO) for routes between the islands.

The consultations concluded with a reaffirmation by the delegations of the legislative bodies of each island of their commitment to continued understanding, collaboration, and cooperation on these and other matters of mutual interest.

Delegations of the Island Councils of Saba and Sint Eustatius, together with the Parliament of Sint Maarten, will convene for the next SSS Cooperative Consultation in 2027 in Sint Eustatius.

In the interim the Joint Steering Committee, as established by the MoU as well as the Agreements List of 2025, will convene more frequently to follow-up as well as to prepare for the next consultation.