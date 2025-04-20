SSS Cooperative Consultations formalized by Memorandum of Understanding | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On April 15, 2025, Members of the Island Council of Sint Eustatius and the Parliament of Sint Maarten arrived on the island of Saba for a working visit hosted by the Island Council of Saba.

On April 16, 2025, delegations of the Island Council of Saba, the Island Council of Sint Eustatius, and the Parliament of Sint Maarten convened on the island of Saba at the Eugenius Johnson Center for a meeting focused on deepening inter-island cooperation and addressing shared challenges across the Windward Islands.

The meeting brought together elected officials to discuss a range of critical issues impacting the region. Key agenda items included the enhancement of inter-island air connectivity, reflections on regional collaboration, in-depth discussions surrounding the plan for a Windward Islands Economic Union(WIEU), double taxation for Sabans and Statians, improving customs operations, boosting food security within the sub-region, and strengthening the health care systems. The delegations also focused on the impact of climate change on the Windward Islands, with participants exploring localized, sustainable solutions tailored to the unique vulnerabilities of the islands.

As a tangible outcome of the consultations, delegates reviewed a Draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at formalizing collaboration between the legislatures of the three islands. This MoU sets the groundwork for continued and structured dialogue, collaboration, and enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors.

At the end of the first day the delegations all agreed to the MoU, which was then signed by the three delegation leaders, solidifying the discussions on cooperation and collaboration on the level of the legislatures of the islands of Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten.

The working visit concluded on April 17, 2025, with a series of site visits that highlighted Saba’s innovative approaches to sustainable development. Delegates toured the Hydroponics Garden, showcasing local food production and agricultural sustainability, and visited Saba Splash, the island’s water bottling facility, which is leading efforts to reduce single-use plastics. They also toured the Saba Electric Company to learn about its renewable energy initiatives and grid modernization, as well as the Saba Sea Research Lab, where marine research and environmental conservation projects were on display.

The delegations of the Island Councils of Saba and Sint Eustatius and the Parliament of Sint Maarten decided to convene the SSS Cooperative Consultation in the next 6 months to keep the discussions and collaborations going, ensuring beneficial outcomes for the three islands and their peoples.