St. Dominic High School Celebrates High Promotion Rates and Academic Excellence at Close of 2024–2025 Academic Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - St. Dominic High School proudly announces the promotion results for the 2024–2025 academic year, marking another milestone in its 30-year legacy of leading and learning.

With a school-wide promotion rate of 98.4%, the results reflect the school’s longstanding commitment to academic excellence, student support, and holistic development.

Of the 258 students enrolled across Forms 1 through 4, including the IB Year 1 cohort, 254 students (98.4%) have been promoted. The remaining students represent a small number of referrals and repeaters, reflecting the school’s continued commitment to academic support and early intervention.

“As we celebrate three decades of leading and learning, these results affirm our mission to nurture not just academic achievement but develop the whole student. The following results affirm the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teaching staff, Care Team, and strong programs, such as the 7-Habits of Highly Effective Teens that we have in place to support learning and wellbeing,” said School Liaison and Diploma Programme Coordinator Marie Richardson.

Highlights by Form

Form 1: All 60 students (100%) were promoted. Nine students earned Second Honors for averages of 80% or higher.

Form 2: 66 of 68 students (97.1%) were promoted. Twelve students achieved Second Honors.

Form 3: 57 of 59 students (96.6%) were promoted, with a notable 21 students (35.6%) earning honors—the highest proportion across the school.

Form 4: 47 of 49 students (95.9%) advanced, with five students receiving academic honors.

IB Year 1: All 22 students (100%) advanced to IB Year 2.

Academic Achievement

A total of 47 students (19.9%) in Forms 1–4 achieved Second Honors by maintaining an average of 80% or higher. Form 3 stood out with more than one in three students earning this academic distinction.

Looking Ahead to 2025-2026

In 2025–2026, St. Dominic High School will continue to strengthen its support systems with a focus on improving wellbeing. Targeted support for at-risk students will be enhanced through the expertise of the Care Team.

Coordinators will be reintroduced for Basic Secondary Education: Forms 1–2, Form 3, and Forms 4–5. These coordinators will help monitor student progress more closely. The school will also launch its holistic wellness program to promote physical, mental and spiritual wellness through inclusive, engaging, and educational activities that support the school’s cultural diversity.