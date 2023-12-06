St. Dominic High School Dr. Soniya Bag Achieves Milestone with Double Master’s in Medicine and Global Health | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Dominic High School proudly congratulates Dr. Soniya Bag, an alumna from the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Class of 2016, on the recent completion of her double Master's (MSc) in Medicine and Global Health from Maastricht University.

Soniya's academic journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by dedication, perseverance, and a passion for making a difference in the field of healthcare. Throughout medical school, Soniya's commitment to learning and global health took her to 10 different hospitals and healthcare centers across the Netherlands. Her academic pursuits also led her to study abroad experiences, including a transformative exchange program at Thammasat University in Thailand, where she delved into courses focused on human security, human rights, and health.

For her MSc Global Health thesis, Soniya returned to St. Martin to conduct invaluable qualitative research examining the island's dengue prevention and management system. Additionally, her MSc Medicine thesis involved pre-clinical research at UMass Chan Medical School in the USA, where she explored the immunological mechanisms of alcoholic liver disease.

As the first graduate in her immediate family and the inaugural doctor, Soniya's achievement holds profound significance not only for her family but also for her community and those who share similar life experiences. She proudly embraces the responsibility of being a trailblazer, representing diversity in medicine, and inspiring young women of color and future generations.

The seven-year-long endeavor was not without its challenges, but Soniya attributes her success to the unwavering support of loved ones, peers, teachers, and healthcare professionals who guided her along the way. "I am thrilled to have completed this incredible journey and am grateful for the support that has fueled my success. I am now ready to embark on my professional career as a doctor with a deep passion for global health. If there are opportunities in the fields of global health, public health, or community health, I am eager to connect and contribute to these critical areas," says Soniya Bag.

Soniya's commitment to her roots was evident during her graduation ceremony, where she proudly represented her heritage with the flags of Saint Martin and India.

Dr. Soniya Bag