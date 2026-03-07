ST. DOMINIC HIGH SCHOOL LAUNCHES TEACHER LEONORA BARBIERI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - St. Dominic High School is proud to announce the launch of the Teacher Leonora Barbieri Memorial Visual Arts Scholarship, established as a tribute to the memory of Teacher Leonora – an enthusiastic educator, artist, and DJ whose life and global spirit radiated creativity, joy, and cultural expression.

“Leonora giovane donna: artista, insegnante, dj, innamorata del mondo e di tutte le diverse espressioni.” - Manuela Toffanin

Those words written by the mother of Teacher Leonora encapsulate the spirit and legacy that this scholarship is meant to continue: “Leonora young woman: artist, teacher, DJ, in love with the world and all its different expressions.”

Created through fundraising efforts and generous donations from her friends, family, and the all-female DJ group she performed with in Italy, the Calabash Crew, this scholarship honors Teacher Leonora’s legacy by supporting young artists who share her passion for visual expression and culture.

Members of the Calabash DJ Crew, Valentina Pini, Cristina Spinetti, Francesca Ariatta and Ilaria Perrone joined the art students at St Dominic to officially announce the scholarship and meet with the present students. They shared the following about Teacher Leonora:

Leonora was one of the founders and part of the Calabash Crew - a full female crew from Milan (Italy). She was a DJ since 2012, and her passion continued through the years, collecting vinyl and promoting parties in Milan. She explored and loved reggae and dancehall music culture. This is why a lot of her artwork showed Jamaican musicians and singers. On the stage, she was confident and natural. She was also a leader for the DJ crew, because she approached every gig with fun, positive energy and peace of mind. During all these years, she was also a graphic designer and a photographer. We can say she lived her life as a true artist.

To learn more about the Calabash Crew, see the link to their Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/leo_calabashcrew/

The Teacher Leonora Memorial Scholarship aims to support a St. Dominic High School student with a clear passion for Visual Arts, helping them pursue their studies and continue the spirit of artistic freedom, cultural appreciation, and the empowerment of women in music and art that Teacher Leonora so beautifully represented.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must be:

A rising Form 5 (current Form 4) CSEC taking Visual Arts or IB Diploma applicant selecting Visual Arts as an exam subject at St. Dominic High School

Exhibit enthusiasm and positive involvement in visual arts-related extracurricular activities or community projects.

Demonstrate strong artistic ability and creativity, evidenced by a portfolio of original work.

Willing to submit a portfolio aligned with at least one of the following themes: o Female DJ Culture o Calabash Crew o Reggae Music Culture o Women in Music o Women in Art



Required Submission Materials

Portfolio (3–8 works )

500–750 word personal statement explaining their passion for visual arts

One Visual Arts Teacher Recommendation

Shortlisted candidates may be invited to an interview as part of the selection process.

Award

The Teacher Leonora Memorial Scholarship will provide financial support up to XCG 450 toward the recipient’s continued studies in Visual Arts and will be formally presented at the school’s end of year Awards Ceremony, where the recipient will be recognized for their artistic talent and embodiment of Teacher Leonora’s values.

How to Apply & Deadline

Deadline to apply is May 9 and application details will be shared via the school website www.stdominichighschool.org Students interested in applying are encouraged to begin preparing their portfolios and artist statements.

For more information, please contact:

St. Dominic High School

info@stdominichigh.org