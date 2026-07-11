St. Dominic High School’s IB Diploma Results Outperform the World Averages | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - St. Dominic High School is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its International Baccalaureate (IB) Class of 2026, whose exceptional performance reflects the school's continued commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Through determination, resilience, and perseverance, this year's graduates have distinguished themselves in one of the world's most rigorous and internationally respected pre-university programmes.

This year, 16 of the 20 Diploma Candidates were awarded the prestigious IB Diploma, representing an 80% diploma pass rate. More than half of the Diploma Candidates (55%) achieved an overall score of 30 points or higher, underscoring the high level of academic excellence demonstrated by the Class of 2026.

According to the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO), the global average Diploma Programme score for the May 2026 examination session was 30.88 points. Impressively, 10 St. Dominic High School students surpassed the global average, placing them among the top-performing IB students worldwide.

Those students are Adio Williams, Pooja Ramkripaul, Arti Bulland, Mahika Ramchandani, Kaelyn Revan, Dishita Babani, Ailana Scafe, Enhua Wu, Drishti Babani, and Salina Gopaul. This outstanding achievement reflects not only the dedication and perseverance of the students but also the strength of St. Dominic High School's IB Programme, where high expectations, individualized support, and a culture of academic excellence continue to produce graduates who are exceptionally well prepared for university and beyond.

St. Dominic High School students also outperformed the global IB average across eleven subjects, spanning Business Management, the Sciences, Mathematics, Visual Arts, and Languages. The table below shows how each of the school’s subject average measured up against the worldwide standard; the individual students who earned the top grades within those subjects follow.

Subjects above the World Average

11 of 22 IB subjects at SDHS achieved an average grade above the worldwide standard.

Distinction Where It Counts Most

Behind those cohort averages are individual students who earned grades of 6 and 7 — the two highest marks an IB subject can award. Eleven students reached that bar at least once, led by Pooja Ramkripaul and Ailana Scafe, who each did so across multiple subjects, and by Adio Williams and Arti Bulland, who each earned a perfect 7 in Business Management SL.

Student Subject (Grade)

Pooja Ramkripaul Business Management HL (6), Biology HL (6), Chemistry HL (6), Math AA SL (6)

Ailana Scafe Environmental Systems & Societies HL (6), Business Management HL (6), Math AA SL (6)

Adio Williams Business Management SL (7), Environmental Systems & Societies SL (6)

Dishita Babani Business Management HL (6), Math AA SL (6)

Enhua Wu Business Management HL (6), Physics SL (6)

Arti Bulland Business Management SL (7)

Salina Gopaul Environmental Systems & Societies HL (6)

Diya Vaswani Business Management HL (6)

Drishti Babani Business Management HL (6)

Kaelyn Revan Business Management SL (6)

Mahika Ramchandani Business Management SL (6)

Top Students in the IB Class of 2026

Leading the cohort were Adio Williams and Pooja Ramkripaul, who each earned an outstanding 37 points, the highest score achieved by the graduating class. Within the IB Diploma Programme, students can earn a maximum of 42 points across their six academic subjects, with up to three additional bonus points awarded for their performance in Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and the Extended Essay (EE), bringing the maximum possible diploma score to 45 points.

Academic excellence extended well beyond the examination room. The Extended Essay, a 4,000-word independent research paper completed by every Diploma Candidate, challenges students to conduct in-depth research while developing the analytical thinking, research, and academic writing skills expected at university. Dishita Babani, Jahzara Payne, and Adio Williams each earned the highest possible Grade A, reflecting the exceptional quality of their research and scholarship.

Students also demonstrated their ability to apply their learning in meaningful, real-world contexts. As part of her IB Computer Science Internal Assessment, Dishita Babani designed and developed LabRat: Making Science Lab Bookings Smarter, a fully functional digital laboratory booking and management system for the school's Science Department.

The application enables students to check available lab times, receive updates on the status of their lab time reservations, submit laboratory experiment requests directly to the laboratory technician, detailing the apparatus, materials, and chemicals required for each investigation.

Following the completion of her examinations, Dishita formally presented the application to the Head of the Science department, where it was enthusiastically received and approved for implementation in the upcoming school year. Dishita’s project exemplifies the IB's emphasis on problem-solving, innovation, and the practical application of knowledge to benefit the wider community.

The Diploma Programme's impact was equally evident in students' readiness for higher education. In a post-programme survey completed by members of the IB Class of 2026, 100% of respondents stated that the IB Diploma Programme had prepared them for university.

Their confidence was reinforced by outstanding university admissions success, with most students receiving between two and three university offers, while one student received an exceptional five university offers. These outcomes further demonstrate the international recognition of the IB Diploma and the opportunities it creates for students around the world.

The school also extends its heartfelt congratulations to its dedicated IB teaching team. Their expertise, encouragement, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in supporting students throughout one of the most academically challenging secondary school programmes in the world. These results stand as a testament to the passion, professionalism, and collaborative spirit of a team committed to helping every student reach their full potential.

As the graduates of the Class of 2026 prepare to begin the next chapter of their academic journeys at universities around the world, they leave St. Dominic High School with far more than outstanding examination results.

They leave with the confidence to think critically, communicate effectively, conduct independent research, solve complex problems, and embrace new challenges, qualities that will continue to serve them throughout their university studies and future careers.