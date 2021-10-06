St. Dominic High student named “Honorary Acting Police Chief” for 2021-2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - St. Dominic High School student Michella Coipel has received the rare title of “Honorary Acting Police Chief” for the 2021-2022 school year. She was conferred the title by Sint Maarten Chief of Police Carl John when she was hosted by the Police Force of Sint Maarten on Monday, October 4.

Ms. Coipel is one of 6 winners of the 2021 Justice Sector Essay Contest initiated by Minister of Justice Hon. Ana Richardson where Ms. Coipel answered the “If I were chief of police I would ..” prompt of the competition.

After receiving her honorary title, Coipel joined the Police Chief of Police in the weekly management meeting. In the morning session, the student was asked to give the assembled top brass of the police force her feedback about the growing issues with young people and the law from the perspective of a student who experiences/sees the challenges each day.

The “acting chief” had a guided tour of several KPSM departments and met department heads to learn about what they did and about the varied possibilities the corps can offer young people.

Coipel rounded off her “working day” with a meeting with the police chief. She shared in that meeting that she was not aware that the police organization had so many departments and specialties. “I didn't know the police had so many possibilities, and can do so much. The officers in the different department really know what they are doing,” Coipel said to the police chief.

Police Chief John wished Coipel well in her studies and encouraged her to consider a career in law enforcement. While she finishes up high school, he urged her to be an example to her peers especially as the holder of the honorary title of acting police chief.

KPSM’s management team thanked everyone who was responsible for creating the essay competition especially the Ministry of Justice and St. Dominic High School for inspiring their students to participate in the essay competition. (KPSM)

L to R: Police Chief Carl John and Michella Coipel.