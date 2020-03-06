St. Joseph Primary School Early Act Club Launches its First project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St Joseph Primary School Early Act Club held a bake sale recently to raise funds for the school. This was the club first community project since it was created in October 2019. EarlyAct™ is a school-wide service club for primary school students.

St Joseph primary School EarlyAct™ club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of St Martin Sunrise and is for children aged 5 to 12 years old. “The mission of EarlyAct is to promote goodwill, understanding and peace through the active participation of its student members so that with the committed citizenship and effective leadership they may improve the quality of life of their school, local and global communities” said Rotary Sunrise.

The club is required to execute 3 projects during the year: A school project, a community project and a global project.

They chose to organize a bake sale for Valentine’s Day to benefit their school. According to Mrs. Fernandes, principal of the school “ we were happy when the Sunrise Rotary approached us to create a Club within our school, the mission statement of the Early Act club is very much in accordance with ours that we saw a perfect fit. I am proud of my students.

Ms. Bernadette Davis is the Rotary Liaison officer for the St Joseph Primary School Early Act Club and is being supported by 2 other Rotarians: Glenda Shillingford and Kate Roper.

According to Ms Davis “I feel so grateful to be participating in the education of our future leaders”. The club would like to convey their gratitude to Carl & Sons Bakery for their contribution.

Rotary Sunrise meets every Tuesday at the Belair Beach Hotel from 7:00Am to 8:00Am. Join us for Breakfast and share in our motto: “Service above Self”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30138:st-joseph-primary-school-early-act-club-launches-its-first-project&Itemid=451