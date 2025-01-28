St. Joseph School Introduces New Podcast Studio for Students | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Joseph School is proud to announce the launch of a podcast studio as part of its commitment to fostering innovation and creativity. This exciting addition to the school's Makerspace was generously sponsored by Philipsburg Broadcasting Management, Mr. Francis Carty, Mr. Gee-Money under the guidance of sound technician Mr. Nahum, whose support has made this project possible.

With a strong focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, St. Joseph School has proudly established itself as a leader in integrating technology and creativity into the learning experience.

Under the guidance and support of a dedicated Curriculum Developer, Mrs. Gianne Wilson-de Weever, the school continues to empower both staff and students through various workshops and hands-on activities that encourage critical thinking and collaboration.

The new podcast studio will provide students with opportunities to enhance essential skills, including research, communication, and storytelling. By utilizing this studio, students will be able to explore topics of interest, share their perspectives, and collaborate on projects that bring learning to life in new and engaging ways.

The IB Students from the St. Dominic High School will also play an important role in the project as mentors along their teachers. “We are so appreciative of Philipsburg Broadcasting’s generous sponsorship,” said Mrs. Shaina Fernandes, School Manager of the St. Joseph School.

“This podcast studio is a valuable tool that will benefit our students by helping them develop real-world skills and discover their voices in a dynamic and creative environment. Our sincere thank you to Mr. Francis Carty, Mr. Gee-Money, Mr. Nahum, Mrs. Gianne Wilson-de Weever and the SKOS maintenance team for the delivery. We hope this project will spark interest in the students to be interested in the field of journalism and mainly radio broadcasting.”