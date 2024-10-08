St. Maarten 37ers Youth Baseball Team Shines in Opening Game at Aruba Tournament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/ARUBA - The St. Maarten 37ers U10 baseball team has kicked off their campaign in Aruba with an impressive 7-2 victory over the Aruba Stars on Monday. Competing at the Xander Bogaerts Baseball Field, the young athletes delivered a standout performance in their first game of the annual Baseball in Paradise tournament.

The game’s winning pitcher, Kris-Anthony Williams, led the charge on the mound. A highlight moment came from Jadiel Williams, who smashed a pivotal three-run home run, sealing the win for the 37ers and setting the tone for the team’s strong start.

"We’re really proud of how the boys performed in their opening game. They needed this boost to prepare for the other matches coming up that we know will be challenging!" said Manager Jannitro Williams. In addition to some proud parents, the team coaches also present in Aruba include Anthony Williams, Judensy Coffie, Benjamin Bell and Jose Sanchez.

The St. Maarten 37ers are competing in the Under-10 (U10) category of the tournament, which brings together some of the best young baseball talent from across the Caribbean. On Tuesday, October 8, the 37ers will play Curacao Trai Seru at 2 PM and on Wednesday, October 9, start off their morning with a game against Aruba Red Machine at 9 AM. The team will then compete against Aruba Hammersharks on Thursday, October 10 at 2 PM. The tournament’s quarter finals will take place on Friday, with the Finals scheduled for Saturday, where the top teams will battle for the championship title.

The Destined for Greatness Foundation and the entire 37ers team would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors who made their participation in this international event possible.

"We are truly grateful to our sponsors for giving these young athletes the chance to compete in such an important tournament. The support from corporate and private sponsors has been invaluable, allowing the team to proudly represent St. Maarten on the regional stage," said board president Richelis Williams-Van der Mark. "Their generosity has helped make this dream a reality for the boys, and we’re excited to make St. Maarten proud."

Fans and supporters are encouraged to follow the team’s progress as regular updates will be shared on the team’s Facebook page; 37ers.

Jadiel Williams Home run Celebration