St. Maarten Academy PSVE Earns 97% Pass Rate for 2021 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) – The examination class for the school year 2020-2021 for the St. Maarten Academy PSVE, attained a 97% pass rate at the end of their examination period. Guided by the theme, “SOAR: The World Awaits You”, of the total of 33 students who completed the examination period, 32 met the passing criteria for the 2020-2021 school year.

At the PBL level, 23 of the 24 students passed, representing a 96% pass rate, with the valedictorian for this level being ManHing Zheng Feng from class B4C. Students at the PBL level were organized into three classes: B4A mentored by Mrs. Kavel Wilson, achieved a pass rate of 88%; B4B mentored by Mrs. Tania Gordon earned a 100% pass rate, while B4C with Ms. Petromella Layne as its mentor, attained a 100% pass rate.

One class represented the PKL level, P4A, which achieved a 100% pass rate, under the mentorship of Ms. Exzira Caines, and with the valedictorian sport for this level being shared by two students, namely, Eibian Henriquez Torres and Mary Medrano Nova.

Regarding the subject-specific PBL level achievement, the best graduating English student was Kyle Lake, for Dutch the top students were Melissa McCall and ManHing Zheng Feng while for Mathematics and Economics, D’sean Diaz captured the top spot in both subjects. ManHing Zheng Feng was also the best graduating student for the subjects Spanish and Administration and Commerce, while Jobson Clenor earned the top spot for French, Melissa McCall for Cultural Artistic Formation (CAF) and for Physical Education, the students who earned the highest grade were Yorlenny Arrindell and Kyle Lake.

Considering the PKL subject-specific achievement, the top performer for English was Evanny Roberts, for Dutch the student was Priscilla Morris while for Mathematics and Economics this student was Eibian Henriquez Torres. The highest achiever for Spanish and Administration and Commerce was Mary Medrano Nova, for French Tyler Percival, for Cultural Artistic Formation (CAF) the top spot went to Hopeton Somers, while for Physical Education two students earned this award: Mary Medrano Nova and Hopeton Somers.

These achievements were recognized when the school hosted its school leaving exercises on June 29th, 2021, for the class of 2021 using a modified approach to adapt to the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Mrs. Lavern A. Nelson indicated that “This achievement for the class of 2021 was because of the effort of the entire village over a 4-year period, with specific focus being in the pre-examination and examination years. The realities of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated that staff, students and their parents/guardians had to confront among other things, stress given the demands of multimodal learning over multiple teaching and learning platforms and fears about their health and safety given the pandemic, yet grasp the opportunities embedded in our “new normal”. The importance of the village cannot be denied! Therefore, hats off to the village who made this achievement possible: God, our School Board, the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE), Subject Teachers, Mentors, Student Care Department, Parents/Guardians, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and its various divisions, everyone who contributed to this achievement in the face of the odds. Thank you! “

The former students of the CXC Class of 2020, who achieved a 100% pass rate at the first sitting of Mathematics and English at the CXC examinations in August 2020, were also recognized with their CCSLC Certificates at the school leaving exercises on June 29th. The former students concerned were: Kemar Brooks, Oceandre Clarke, Santa Confinante Jimenez, Jeremiah Flanders, Harry Goguette, Jade Gordon, Jordani Labady, Calvin Lumaine, Jeremy Page, Jervons Rogers, Abigail Stevens, Adrian Vaerie, and Tyreke Woodstock. Oceandre Clarke was valedictorian, followed by Kemar Brooks. Santa Confinante Jimenez and Calvin Lumaine received top spots at the regional level for CXC’s CCSLC Mathematics.

The FAVE School Board, through its Chair Mr. Roland Duncan, Esq., and Management through the school’s Principal Mrs. Lavern A. Nelson join with staff and students in congratulating the class of 2021 and the CXC Class of 2020.

Parents/guardians or interested persons may learn more about the St. Maarten Academy PSVE by calling 548-4821 or by visiting the school’s Facebook page “St. Maarten Academy PSVE.”

ManHing Zheng Feng

Mary Medrano Nova

Eibian Henriquez Torres