St. Maarten Academy Scores Big in CAPE Exams. Yang, Mohammed vying for top spot | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The St. Maarten Academy CAPE division has hit a home run with a record-breaking ninety-eight per cent (98%) overall pass rate in the 2024 May/June sitting of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). The teachers have once again showcased their unwavering dedication and hard work, while the students have proven their academic prowess with outstanding results.

The competition for this year's top spot at graduation is fierce, with Yu Jun Eason Yang and Eimaan Mohammed emerging as top contenders. Both students have excelled over the past two years of the program, with Yu Jun Eason Yang earning straight A profiles in Accounting Unit 1, Computer Science Unit 2, Information Technology Unit 1, and Performing Arts Unit 1. In close contention is Eimaan Mohammed who achieved straight A profiles in Digital Media Unit 1, Management of Business Unit 1, and Performing Arts Unit 1.

School Principal, Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix, expressed her joy and pride in the students' achievements, stating, "I am once again elated with the students' performance in the CXC CAPE Exams. Their commitment to excellence and their determination to succeed have truly paid off." She also heaped praises on her teachers who have toiled in spite of challenges during the last academic year. Lucas-Felix echoed the sentiments shared last Thursday at the orientation for the CAPE Division that without the teachers, this feat would not have been possible.

The exceptional results reflect the high standards of education and the supportive learning environment provided by St. Maarten Academy. The school remains committed to nurturing and empowering students to reach their full potential and achieve academic success.

The school’s Management Team, led by Lucas-Felix and supported by Vice Principal, Ms Joanna Trim; new CAPE Coordinator, Mrs. Doreen Edwards-Mac Intosh; Discipline Coach, Mrs. Souad Azbouni-Meskini; and head of the Mathematics Department, Mr. Alberick Arrendell expressed gratitude to the Board of the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE) for the confidence it placed in them to guide the pre-university programme.

“We could not have done it without the support of parents too. Sometimes when the students are a little off track, we call in parents because, in the end, our mission is to ensure that all students are successful.”

Lucas-Felix said the contribution of the former acting CAPE Coordinator, Ms. Kester Small cannot go unnoticed. Small, who prepared some of the candidates for Digital Media Unit 2 and returned 100 per cent pass rate with all students scoring Grade I.

“All in all this was a good year of results and there are so many things in the pipeline for the CAPE Division, but those will be revealed in due time,” stated the principal. She extended congratulations to all the candidates, especially those who will be receiving their Associate Degree, and would like to urge those who are registered to continue the journey to always do their best.

Eimaan Mohammed

Yu Jun Eason Yang