St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus Returns to Science Fair with Recognition and Innovation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - After nearly a decade away from the island’s premier showcase of scientific talent, the St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus made an inspiring return to the St. Maarten National Science Fair, earning Runner-Up in the Natural Science category (ages 15+) and honorable recognition for a second student project.

Students Ychnaydine Theus and Marie Dalisse proudly captured Runner-Up with their project, "The Impact of Music on Plant Growth." This experiment explored how different types of music—relaxing and local—might affect plant height and leaf production compared to a control group. Their research offered valuable insight into the relationship between environmental stimuli and plant development, merging natural science with innovative thinking.

Additionally, students Deejay Francis and Zorianna Clarke received an honorable mention in the Natural Science category (ages 12–14) for their creative project, "Glow-in-the-Dark Bacteria." They investigated the antibacterial properties of traditional Caribbean remedies such as aloe, garlic, lime, and vinegar. Using a homemade nutrient agar from tonic water that fluoresces under UV light, they observed the effects of these natural substances on bacterial growth over five days—presenting an accessible way to explore microbiology without costly lab equipment.

These achievements are a proud reflection of the school’s mission to empower students through hands-on learning, critical thinking, and real-world application. Guided by this year’s school-wide theme—“Dream Big, Start Small, Pay It Forward”—students are encouraged to explore their potential, take meaningful steps forward, and use their talents to impact their communities.

We would like to that the board, executive director, management, staff and students for their support.

Special thanks go to school coordinator Mrs. Marisha Olivacce-Carty and dedicated science educators Ms. Cherrylyn Cambridge and Ms. Nathalie Peterson, whose guidance played a vital role in the students’ success.

The St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus also commends the St. Maarten National Science Fair Foundation for providing young people with the opportunity to explore and showcase their passion for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education.

Glow in the Dark Local Agents at Work

The Impact of Music on Plants

Students explain their project to MP Irion Ardwell