ST. MAARTEN ACADEMY WINS ROTARY SUNRISE VIDEO CONTEST | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - A group of Sixth Form students of St. Maarten Academy made a clean sweep at this year's Peace and Conflict Resolution video contest.

The competition, the initiative of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, attracted nine entries, four of which were from the Academy scholars and five from Seniors and Juniors of Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LU). The contest is in observance of Rotary’s “Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention” monthly theme and aims to promote social consciousness among teens, which is valuable to them as individuals and to our society as a whole. It is crucial that youngsters be cognizant of social issues as this will lead to dialogue and subsequent solutions.

Amid a break assembly on Monday, Rotary Sunrise President Marcellia Henry and several board members presented certificates to all participants before announcing the winners.

The video focusing on the theme of depression emerged as the overall winner, as well as the most popular video on social media. The overall winner was selected by a panel of judges who critiqued the videos based on creativity, concept, script, and overall performance, while the most popular video was determined by the “likes” the video amassed on YouTube.

The winning group comprised CAPE students Gabrielle Brooks Ellis, Ty Farquharson, Sherenn Leblanc, Vershawn Nelson, and Miguel York.

First runner-up was awarded to the video focusing on the theme of drug abuse. The group consisted of Anika Emmanuel, Kianna Greene, Fiona Hussein, Rudesh Ramraj, and Aryan Sampat.

The second runner-up went to a LU entry focused on the theme of substance abuse. The group consisted of Nahema Gautrot, Tiffany Ramnauth, Natalie Johnson, Madison Solomon and Princess Ozkan.

Rotary Sunrise President, Ms. Marcellia Henry, thanked the students and schools for participating in the video contest. She applauded the quality of the videos, the messages, and the solutions to conflicts presented. She looks forward to the school’s continued support and even more student entrees in next year’s video contest. President Henry also congratulated Rotarian Valda Hazel and the committee members who coordinated this successful video competition.

St. Maarten Academy Acting Principal Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix congratulated all the students and the CAPE Coordinator Ms. Kester Small, who guided the process, for a job well done.

"The fact that our students brought home all the prizes - Best Video, Most Popular Video, and overall winner of the competition is testament to the excellence we hone at St. Maarten Academy. We are so proud of what they have done, " stated the acting principal.

Lucas-Felix thanked Rotary Club of St. Maarten Sunrise for the great initiative, as well as Boolchands for the gift vouchers all students of the winning video received.

Vice principal, Ms. Joanna Trim also acknowledged the commitment of the Rotary Club of StMaarten Sunrise to the youth of St. Maarten and the stellar efforts of the teams and their mentor. “Since the commencement of this initiative by the Rotary Club, Academy students continue to respond with stimulating pieces that speak to social issues affecting the youth within our local communities. Collectively, they also represent the growth mindset of our students and the array of technical skills they continue to develop through initiatives such as this one. Kudos - we are proud of you all!”

In her capacity as CAPE Coordinator and Digital Media teacher, Ms. Small served as the mentor for the four groups representing the Academy.

“Congratulations to each participant for pooling your collective talents and creativity to highlight these all-too-common social problems! Job well done,” Small said.

Pictured (from left, back): Ms. Valda Hazel, Sherenn Leblanc, Gabrielle Brooks Ellis, Ms. Kester Small, Ms. Dolly Sadarangani, Ms. Marcellia Henry, Mr. Sidarth Bijlani, Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix. From left (front row): Vershawn Nelson, Ty Farquharson, Miguel York