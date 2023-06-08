St. Maarten Builds Strategic Energy Partnership at CARILEC conference | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In a pivotal step towards building resilient renewable energy integration, St. Maarten’s leading energy representatives, the Honorable Minister of VROMI, Egbert Jurendy Doran, and N.V. GEBE’s Temporary Manager, Troy Washington, joined the highly esteemed CARILEC CEOs & Leadership Conference held in Punta Cana.

The annual CARILEC conference convenes the brightest minds in the electricity industry from the Caribbean, Central, and South Americas, and globally, promoting an exchange of ideas, collaboration, and networking. This year’s edition revolved around the theme, “360-degree Leadership: Balancing the Load.”

Doran and Washington immersed themselves in the conference’s dynamic schedule, participating in interactive classroom-style sessions, panel discussions, and high-energy networking events. These experiences fostered significant dialogue around transformative topics such as power sector modernization, energy transition ownership, and utility and customer benchmarking, among others.

A memorable highlight was a guided visit to Consorcio Energético Punta Cana – Macao, S.A (CEPM), a major player in the Dominican Republic’s electricity sector. The St. Maarten delegation got an in-depth look at how CEPM generates, transmits, distributes, and markets energy, and their commitment to promoting sustainable development in the Punta Cana-Bávaro and Bayahíbe tourist regions.

Under the umbrella of CARILEC’s focus - “Reaching for Resilient Renewable Energy Integration” - Doran and Washington gleaned significant insights into developing innovative and resilient energy strategies. This understanding, coupled with strategic partnerships forged with industry leaders at the conference, is set to be a game-changer for St. Maarten’s utility resource enhancement plans. This venture promises exciting times ahead for St. Maarten in the realm of renewable energy.