St. Maarten Carnival Unveils the Inaugural Caribbean Pageant: A Celebration of Beauty, Grace, and Intellect | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) proudly announces the debut of the 2024 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant, a momentous event set to captivate audiences and celebrate the extraordinary talents of women from across the Caribbean. The event is being organized by the Essence and Mind organization under the auspices of the SCDF.

Scheduled to take place on April 23, 2024, at the vibrant Carnival Village (Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village), this prestigious competition is set to be a highlight of St. Maarten's largest annual celebration. The Caribbean Queen Pageant promises to be an unparalleled showcase of beauty, grace, and intellect, bringing together accomplished women from diverse corners of the Caribbean.

This event transcends the boundaries of a traditional beauty pageant; it is a platform for empowering women, fostering connections, and championing causes that make a positive impact. Contestants will not only compete but also serve as ambassadors of positive change in their respective communities.

The pageant will feature various rounds that highlight the contestants' unique qualities, including the elegant evening gown segment, a showcase of talent, and a thought-provoking interview. One of the standout moments will be the Ambassadorial/National Wear segment, where participants will proudly display the rich cultural heritage of their respective countries.

"We are thrilled to bring together such talented and accomplished women from across the Caribbean for this extraordinary event," said lead Coordinator Paula Gordon of Essence and Mind. "This pageant is more than a competition; it's an opportunity for these exceptional individuals to make a lasting impact, creating a ripple effect of positive change in their communities."

The hard work and dedication of the contestants will be rewarded with a grand prize of US $10,000 and the prestigious title of Caribbean Queen. Additionally, the winner will have the honor of returning to St. Maarten the following year to crown her successor, creating a tradition that adds a unique and special dimension to the pageant.

St. Maarten Carnival invites everyone to join in the celebration of the 2024 Caribbean Queen Pageant, where each contestant is sure to emerge as a stronger, more confident individual, regardless of the outcome. Don't miss the chance to witness the convergence of beauty, grace, and intellect on the Carnival Village stage.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, visit St. Maarten Carnival via Facebook and Instagram or email info@sxm-carnival.com