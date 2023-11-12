St. Maarten Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As the world embarks on the annual Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), celebrated in over 200 countries, Islandpreneur extends its warmest wishes to the dynamic and visionary entrepreneurs of St. Maarten. This week, November 13 – 19, symbolizes not just the spirit of enterprise but the relentless pursuit of innovation and community development.

Since the pioneering celebration in 2013 initiated by Ife Badejo, the visionary entrepreneur and advocate for island-based businesses, St. Maarten has witnessed transformative growth in its entrepreneurial landscape. The establishment of a microfinance institution, a government-endorsed entrepreneurship program, and sustained support systems are testaments to the island's commitment to nurturing business talents.

This year's Global Entrepreneurship Week in St. Maarten is particularly noteworthy as we welcome international guests, integrating global insights with local innovation. The week is packed with enriching activities, including two workshops that align with St. Maarten's Financial Literacy Month, aiming to empower entrepreneurs and the public with the knowledge and skills essential for financial resilience and growth.

The highlight of the week will be the National Youth Pitch Competition finals, where St. Maarten’s brightest young minds will showcase their entrepreneurial acumen. This event not only celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of our youth but also ignites a passion for innovation in the next generation. This will take place on November 19 at 4:00 PM at Aleeze Convention Center. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

As we dive into this exciting week, there are others who are celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week. Ife Badejo, GEW Sint Maarten host, encourages every entrepreneur on St. Maarten to embrace the opportunities for learning, networking, and growth. Their dedication, creativity, and resilience are the driving forces that transform challenges into opportunities, fostering a prosperous and sustainable future for our island.

This would not and is not possible without some of the long-term partners, such as the Ministry of Finance, Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten, and TelEm Group.

GEW Sint Maarten urges all entrepreneurs, innovators, and stakeholders to celebrate achievements, learn from our global counterparts, and continue to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is robust, inclusive, and progressive.

GEW Sint Maarten urges all entrepreneurs, innovators, and stakeholders to celebrate achievements, learn from our global counterparts, and continue to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is robust, inclusive, and progressive.

The entire team wants to wish all entrepreneurs on St. Maarten and around the world, A Very Happy Global Entrepreneurship Week!