ST. MAARTEN ELECTION THE FOCUS OF TV SHOW INSIDE POLITICS DEBUTS ON TELEVISION CARIBBEAN MONDAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Some of the candidates in the August 19 snap elections on St. Maarten will be featured on a special TV program series called Inside Politics on Television Caribbean (TVC), which can be found on TELTV+.

The show debuts on Monday July 29 at 8pm and with episodes also airing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8:30pm. Inside Politics can also be viewed online at www.tvcplus.live and the Television Caribbean Facebook page and YouTube Channel at the same time as the TV broadcast.

On Inside Politics, broadcast journalist and host Andre Huie will interview several candidates from the various political parties, asking them questions about the issues they are campaigning on and matters pertaining to the governance of St. Maarten.

“I am excited about this show and the guests we will be featuring on the program,” said Huie. “Inside Politics will afford each candidate the opportunity to give their views on topical matters on the minds of voters, while at the same time providing an opportunity to expound on their plans if they are elected to parliament.”

TVC (Television Caribbean) is a Caribbean cable television channel headquartered in St. Kitts and Nevis. TVC broadcasts 24/7 on Channel 40 on The Cable in St. Kitts and on the TelTV+ cable network in St. Maarten. TVC offers the best in Caribbean news, sports, movies, and entertainment comprised of original and sourced content from producers across the region.

In addition to our linear channel, TVC will also afford our viewers a chance to watch our programs on demand on our website: www.tvcplus.live