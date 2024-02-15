St. Maarten Emergency Services continues on path to enhancing better collaboration with cruise lines | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On February 9th, 2024, the management of Carnival Cruises, which also includes the cruise ship AIDA out of Germany organized a tour for members of the Emergency Services of St. Maarten and welcomed paramedics of the Ambulance Department, Medical doctors from SMMC, Ambulance Chief, Fire Chief & Assistant Fire Chief including a representative of the Office of Disaster Management aboard their ship.

This was done under the direction of Dr. Stefan Luhrs, an emergency doctor from Germany who visits the island frequently, Ambulance Chief Cylred Richardson and Ambulance Medical Advisor & Medical Manager Dr. Jacqueline Thompson-Cole of the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor.

The management of Carnival cruises expressed their gratitude and appreciation having members of St. Maarten’s Emergency Services aboard the AIDA cruise ship where discussions also took place on emergency procedures and in particular medical evacuations.

Following the visit aboard the cruise ship, the medical crew of the cruise ship also paid a courtesy visit and tour of both St. Maarten Medical Center, Ambulance Department and the Fire Department for which they were delighted of the quality materials, equipment and accommodation. The medical crew also expressed their gratitude to St. Maarten’s Emergency Services for conducting a well-coordinated transfer of two of their patients earlier that day.

The aim of the Emergency Services is to continue to foster and enhance a better working relationship with all cruise ships visiting the island in an effort to establish direct lines of communication and coordination that will have positive outcomes with transfers when most needed. Therefore, further dialogue, collaboration & cooperation will continue.