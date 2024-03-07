St. Maarten featured in the International Journal of Government Auditing | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The topic of resilience through “technological fortitude” was featured in INTOSAI’s (International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions) quarterly journal. The article by Mr. Keith de Jong and Mrs. Joane Dovale-Meit, written at the invitation of INTOSAI, describes the institutions’ foresight as early technological adopters to promote effectiveness, efficiency, and resilience.

The featured article has brought international recognition to St. Maarten and highlighted St. Maarten’s profile in the field of public sector auditing.

Showcasing the ability to overcome challenges using digital tools, situations such as Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic did not hamper the Audit Chamber’s ability to investigate and publish its reports. Thanks to the institution's early implementation of cloud computing, board meetings, and the secretariat’s operations were not interrupted.

The institution has been proactive in keeping up with the ever-changing technological landscape. Instead of resting on its laurels after its initial foray into digital transformation, it has continued to update its IT infrastructure, integrating data analytics and collaborative platforms, resulting in cost savings. This also contributes to the organization’s ability to remain independent.

By adopting digital tools, the Audit Chamber created an opportunity to address another global challenge faced by Audit Institutions: enhancing audit impact and public engagement. The public has a right to know how their tax money is spent.

The authors ask, “Considering that reports compete for attention in a media-saturated world, which message will likely secure the most public interest, a dense technical report or a 15-second explainer video?” A five-step strategy is offered to institutions to allow them to innovate, especially considering the common challenges that island nations face.

To read the article, visit www.intosaijournal.org or follow the General Audit Chamber on Facebook or LinkedIn (General Audit Chamber Sint Maarten).

Mr. Keith de Jong, LL.M ML, is the Director of the General Audit Chamber. He holds a master’s degree in law and is a certified Legislative lawyer, registered Public Performance Auditor, and registered Mediator. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Organizational Management and is currently finalizing a master’s in international project management.

Mrs. Joane Dovale-Meit: Following a storied career in the public sector, she founded Primarium BV and serves as the Director of this business advisory firm. She has a Master's Degree in Industrial-Organizational Behavior, a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Business Baccalaureate. She has expanded her extensive knowledge base with certifications in Corporate Governance and Change Management.

