St. Maarten Flavors 2024 Final Week Makes for More Culinary Delights at Jai’s, The Pier, and Spices of India | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – St. Maarten Flavors 2024 is in full swing and reaching its final week and still spotlighting the island’s exceptional culinary scene. Among the numerous participants this year are Jai’s Contemporary Fusion Cuisine, The Pier, and Spices of India, each offering exclusive menus and dining experiences that reflect St. Maarten’s vibrant food culture.

Located in the heart of Simpson Bay, Jai’s Contemporary Fusion Cuisine masterfully combines Caribbean and Asian influences to create a truly unique dining journey. Chef Jai’s innovative use of flavors and techniques results in dishes that are both bold and memorable.

This November, guests can indulge in a special three-course menu for $49. Begin your meal with a comforting Tomato Soup, paired with a grilled pesto-cheese baguette. For the main course, select from Roasted Chicken with Mushroom Orzo and Chicken Jus or a vegetarian option of Mushroom and Green Pea Orzo with Tamarind-Balsamic Glaze. Finish on a sweet note with your choice of The Sizzler—a warm chocolate cardamom brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and Nutella sauce—or the playful Chef’s Dessert Puri, a delightful surprise!

Perched on the lively Walter Plantz Square at the end of the boardwalk, The Pier offers a relaxed setting where great food, Caribbean vibes, and stunning ocean views come together. Sip on cocktails, savor delicious bites, and enjoy the vibrant ambiance.

The Pier’s menu is a medley of Dutch, Latin, and local flavors. This November, they’re featuring a special dish for just $17.50: Surinamese Style Chicken Satay, served with fries, salad, and a refreshing Rum Punch—the ideal pairing for a sunset overlooking Great Bay Beach.

Nestled in the bustling Maho Village, Spices of India delivers a rich culinary experience steeped in tradition. Every dish is crafted with natural herbs and spices, ensuring an authentic taste of India that delights the senses.

This month, enjoy their $49 special menu starting with a welcome drink. Appetizer options include Malai Fish, Shrimp, or Chicken Tikka, followed by a main course of Chicken or Fish Coconut Curry, served with soft naan and plain rice. Vegetarians are equally catered for, with choices like Malai Mushroom or Vegetable Seekh Kebab for starters, and Shabnum Curry or Paneer Tikka Masala as mains.

These three restaurants provide just a taste of the incredible dining experiences featured in this year’s St. Maarten Flavors. To explore full menus and see all participating venues, head to stmaartenflavors.com.

St. Maarten Flavors is celebrating its third edition and grateful for the partnership with St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, and our sponsors: PDG Supplies, SOL, Orco Bank, Prime Distributors, Visit St. Maarten, SXM Talks, Island 92, The Daily Herald, Trakx and Winair.