St. Maarten Flavors Ambassadors to Shine a Spotlight on Culinary Diversity | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This October 18, the St. Maarten Flavors Committee came together to introduce Ambassadors to their program. The Ambassador program is aimed to support the fame of St. Maarten as culinary capital of the Caribbean via the St. Maarten Flavors program, serving affordable and delicious signature dishes to the St. Maarten community and visitors.

Alanna Busby, Mercedes "Elektra" Van der Waals-Wyatt, King Vers and Giovanni Webster were chosen for their ability to resonate with and inspire the St. Maarten community. They will visit restaurants within the program throughout the culinary month of November and share their experiences.

Throughout November, the St. Maarten Flavors program will unfold, showcasing the extraordinary variety of culinary delights that St. Maarten has to offer. Participating restaurants are offering tempting deals, featuring samplers and one-course delights starting at just US $17.50, while the more indulgent can savor three-course dining experiences for $49. A full menu of signature dishes and a restaurant map are available at StMaartenFlavors.com, and for those with vegetarian preferences, numerous restaurants offer delectable alternatives. The proceeds of its auction on stmaartenflavors.com will be reinvested in nurturing the next generation of St. Maarten's culinary talent, as they gear up for the prestigious "Taste of the Caribbean" event in Miami in 2024.

For all those intrigued by the St. Maarten Flavors month, jointly hosted by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), PDG Supplies, EZ shop Powered by Prime, CLT Brands Disaronno and El Dorado Demerar Rum, Sol Gas, Orco Bank, Sotheby’s St. Martin, VISIT Magazine, Trakx, Sound 2000, Island 92, SXM Talks and X104 radio station. You are cordially invited to reach out to events@shta.com or join the St. Maarten Flavors newsletter.

"We are thrilled to introduce our distinguished Ambassadors for St. Maarten Flavors. With their support, we aim to make November a culinary celebration like no other, showcasing the remarkable flavors that define St. Maarten as the Caribbean's gastronomic gem. As we embark on this journey, we invite everyone to savor the delectable experiences that our participating restaurants have in store." - St. Maarten Flavors Committee

Delve into the flavors of St. Maarten this November and discover a world of culinary diversity at www.stmaartenflavors.com.