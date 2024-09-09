St. Maarten Flavors Highlights: Ital Shack, Ocean Lounge, and Rendez Vous Among This Year’s Top Participants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Maarten Flavors is thrilled to announce the participation of three renowned restaurants in this year’s November event: Ital Shack, Ocean Lounge, and Rendez Vous. With their unique offerings, these restaurants promise to deliver exceptional culinary experiences that reflect the island’s rich and diverse flavors.

Located at the prestigious Holland House Hotel on the bustling Boardwalk in Philipsburg, Ocean Lounge is serving a luxurious 3-course menu for just $69. Known for its elegant dining atmosphere in St. Maarten’s capital, Ocean Lounge brings a fusion of local and European flavors to the table, promising an unforgettable dining experience. Guests can enjoy this elevated culinary experience while basking in stunning views of the Caribbean Sea, making it the perfect spot for both visitors and locals.

Ocean Lounge has long been known for its exceptional seafood, prime cuts of meat and dedication to fresh ingredients, thanks to the visionary team of chefs behind the scenes. This year’s participation in St. Maarten Flavors further cements its place as one of the island’s must-visit dining destinations.

Set in the scenic Porto Cupecoy, Rendez Vous is offering a 3-course menu at $49, catering to both meat lovers and vegetarians. The restaurant is celebrated for its variety, creativity, and commitment to quality. For St. Maarten Flavors, the menu includes standout dishes such as a tuna tartar appetizer, a lemony chicken piccata as the main course, and an indulgent chocolate lava cake for dessert.

For those seeking plant-based delights, Rendez Vous offers a veggie option featuring mahi-mahi with lemon and pesto, a refreshing cranberry salad, and a Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Rendez Vous continues to attract food lovers with its welcoming atmosphere, with live music on most evenings and a jazz jam on Sundays, where every meal is a testament to their passion for culinary excellence.

Tucked away in the heart of St. Maarten, Ital Shack is a haven for vegetarians and vegans. Specializing in plant-based Caribbean cuisine, Ital Shack offers a one-course meal packed with flavors: seasoned brown rice, vegan curry chicken, fried plantains, avocado salad, and a fresh green salad.

Ital Shack’s roots in St. Maarten run deep, having gained a loyal following thanks to its commitment to healthy, flavorful, and sustainable dining, with a farm to table concept. Owner Roland Joe, also known as Bushman, grows most of the products that are used in his restaurant in a green house and uses the hillside to grow spices, fruit trees and herbs. Bushman has created a space where both locals and tourists can enjoy hearty, wholesome meals, so good, even the famous travelling chef Anthony Bourdain raved about it. Ital Shack’s participation in St. Maarten Flavors highlights the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian options on the island.

These are only a handful of the participating restaurants, more information will be shared soon or can be found on stmaartenflavors.com. The excitement surrounding this year’s St. Maarten Flavors is growing, and now is the time for restaurants to secure their spot. By signing up early, participants will gain incredible exposure, including:

A personalized influencer video showcasing your restaurant (first com first serve)

Boosted Facebook posts announcing your participation and signature dish

An in-depth Facebook story highlighting your cuisine and chef

Media coverage with an article in The Daily Herald (with a $60 minimum advertisement)

A participation banner to proudly display at your venue

Opportunities for radio interviews (first com first serve)

And that’s not all—early registrants also have the chance to host visiting influencers from the USA in late September or November, as well as a group of TikTok creators from November 14–17. These digital influencers will be looking for fun and engaging experiences at participating restaurants, so don’t miss out on the chance to shine on the international stage!

St. Maarten Flavors is not just a celebration of local cuisine, but an opportunity to attract new customers, grow your brand, and showcase your culinary talents. Sign up today to be part of this exciting event and take advantage of these exclusive promotional opportunities!

St. Maarten Flavors is celebrating its third edition and grateful for the sponsors supporting the event: St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, PDG Supplies, Orco Bank, Visit St. Maarten, SXM Talks, The Daily Herald and Winair. Of course, the many restaurants that decided on an early sign up to benefit from continuous promotions should soon be joined by many other establishments offering 1 course or 3 course options throughout the month of November.