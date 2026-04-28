St. Maarten Flavors June enrollment opens with a Bold New Format | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), in partnership with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) is proud to announce an exciting new chapter for St. Maarten Flavors, with the beloved culinary campaign officially moving to June and evolving into a year-round platform celebrating the island’s status of Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

Known as a month-long dining promotion, St. Maarten Flavors, in it’s 5th year, is now expanding beyond a single moment in time and creating a continuous platform of the island’s culinary scene, while elevating June as the culinary month, including specials and exclusive culinary experiences.

At its core, St. Maarten Flavors remains focused on what it does best: celebrating the incredible variety of tastes across the island and encouraging both residents and visitors to discover dishes they may not have experienced before. What’s new this year is how—and how often—that story is told, as St. Maarten Flavors is no longer limited to a single month.

Participating restaurants now benefit from year-round exposure through the newly positioned StMaartenFlavors.com platform. Each restaurant selects a Signature Dish, a standout menu item that represents their culinary identity, which will be promoted continuously throughout the year. The platform will also serve as a central hub for culinary updates, events, and restaurant highlights across the island throughout the entire year.

“This shift allows us to tell a stronger, more consistent story about St. Maarten as a culinary destination,” says May-Ling Chun, Director of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau. “Instead of competing for attention during one month, restaurants now have a platform that works for them all year long on one page: www.stmaartenflavors.com.”

While the platform runs year-round, June becomes the Culinary Month, showing the introduction of “Off the Menu” experiences and menu items.

Restaurants now have complete creative freedom to design their June “signature experience,” whether that’s a single standout dish, a three-course menu, a chef’s tasting, or even a curated wine pairing. Pricing is fully determined by each participating restaurant, allowing for greater flexibility and creativity.

In addition, restaurants and culinary partners are invited to go beyond their regular offerings and create exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences designed to excite and inspire. These can range from wine or cocktail pairing experiences, cooking classes, farm-to-table events, midnight dining concepts and dinner cruises and other immersive experiences.

These experiences can take place once or multiple times throughout the month, giving restaurants the flexibility to design moments that fit their concept and audience.

The updated model is designed to formalize one platform as a go-to destination for anyone asking “Where should I eat in St. Maarten?”, strengthening the island’s positioning as the culinary capital of the Caribbean.

Restaurants, culinary entrepreneurs, and food lovers alike are invited to be part of this next evolution. For more information or to sign up, visit www.stmaartenflavors.com