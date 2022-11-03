St. Maarten Gaining Traction as November Foodie Destination | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Various international media outlets have reported on SHTA’s initiative the St. Maarten Flavors culinary month of November as the tourism sector’s joint November effort to celebrate its "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" fame. During this month, 48 restaurants and bars are offering signature dishes at a reduced-price inviting residents and visitors to sample the many tastes on island.

According to Ms. Ashley Burns of Islands.com, one of the largest websites in the Caribbean, “St. Maarten has some pretty amazing food. In fact, there are so many great restaurants, bars and lolos that it’s practically impossible to dine at every “must-visit” spot in one vacation”. Beach Happy Magazine describes St. Maarten as “A cornucopia of international fare with over 140 nationalities that contribute to its reputation as the ‘Culinary Capital of the Caribbean’. Other articles on the St. Maarten Flavors project were amongst others displayed in luxury lifestyle magazine Resident, digital site Loop Caribbean and South Florida Caribbean News.

As a Caribbean hub due to its central location, St. Maarten is home to a wide variety of cultures and influences including Creole, Asian, Dutch, Italian, and many more, which are all reflected in the island’s varied culinary offerings. The goal of “St. Maarten Flavors” is to put St. Maarten on the map of food lovers around the world, invite visitors and locals to immerse themselves in the dynamic food scene at an accessible price point of either $49 (three course) or $17.50 and to give local restaurants a platform to showcase their diverse creations.

Next to the press exposure since august, over 15.000 American travel agents have been notified of the St. Maarten Flavors campaign. Various travel writers will visit St. Maarten during November and write about their St. Maarten Flavors experiences. A new series of articles is expected from these visits well within the high season.

Ms. May-ling Chun of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau: “St. Maarten is said to be the nation with the most restaurants per square mile in the world. With a dedicated St. Maarten Flavors month, the private and public sector in conjunction try to provide a unique moment to taste our unique culinary diversity for residents and visitors alike. We thank our partners abroad for spreading the word, and let’s keep continue to do so!”

In addition to showcasing food specialties, various restaurants will also be curating additional experiences to make dining even more unique – from live music and DJs to DIY sushi sessions. A month-long auction of hotel weeks, activities and retail products supports a fundraiser goal of the event to send a national culinary talent team to the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean event in Miami.

Main supporters of the project are the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and PDG supplies. Other organizations that actively support the event are Sol Cooking Gas, Prime Distributors, Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco (CLT), Island 92 radio, VISIT Magazine, X104.3 radio, SXM Talks and Trakx Design.

St. Maarten Flavors Restaurants and Bars offering a three course November Signature dish for $49 are Al Pasha, Aziana, Balls & Wine, Bamboo House, Beirut, Big Cees, Bold Buddha, Bovin Steakhouse, Cocky Turtle, Emilio’s, Fit Foods, Fleming’s Café, Infinity, Jai’s Contemporary Fusion Cuisine, Jax Steakhouse, Kingsman, Lagoonies, La Patrona, La Perle Bleu Restaurant, Mario Bistrot, Melange International Grill, Ocean Lounge, Palapa Grill, Pineapple Pete’s, Pink Pearl, Pure Ocean, TJ’s Cassava Coal Pot, Rendez Vous, Sale & Pepe, Salt, Topper’s Restaurant and Veranda Market & Bistro.

Those restaurants offering a lighter one course bite or cocktail combination special in November for $17.50 are 3 Amigos, Amasterdam, Castaway Beach Bar & Restaurant, Cindy’s Roti, Dutch Blonde Beach Bar, Fabie’s Hangout, Gelateria Milano, Irie Gardens, Jimmy the Original Fatboy BBQ, Pelikaan Brewery, Quarantine Quisine, Sexy Beef, Spices of India, The Pier Beach Bar & Restaurant, The Shell and Uncle Bob’s Deli.

Interested residents and visitors are invited to visit www.StMaartenFlavors.com for an overview of restaurants and bars taking part, as well to explore their November signature dishes. Those food lovers that are able to prove via social media they enjoyed five St. Maarten Flavors signature dishes can also visit the site or write to events@shta.com in order to receive a complimentary all access ticket to the Rainforest Adventures Park.