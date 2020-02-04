St. Maarten Heart & Stroke Foundation Partners with Motorworld to host “Wear Red” Event This Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – “Go Red for Women”, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

With emphasis on International Wear Red Day® this Friday, February 7, 2020, the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation (SMHSF) encourages the community of St. Maarten to wear red and raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, particularly among women, and save lives!

Towards this end, the SMHSF has partnered with Motorworld Group of Companies, to host its first annual “Wear Red Day” event, and thereby, raise awareness and work towards the prevention and cure of heart disease in women. This event will be held on Friday, February 7th from 7:00–10:00 PM at Motorworld’s showroom, located on Welfare Road in Colebay, St. Maarten.

“It’s not just about wearing red; or sharing heart health facts. For us it’s about all women making a commitment to stand together in solidarity and ‘Wear Red’ to take charge of their own heart health, as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without,” shares Martha Thewett, Founder and President of the SMHSF. “Many are faced with heart disease themselves or, among loved ones, and often miss the simple signs. Making a commitment towards healthy behaviors isn’t something you have to do alone. This is why an event of this nature is necessary. We encourage everyone to come out to learn more, and bring along friends, family members and/or your colleagues and, join us in the movement to make a ‘Wear Red’ commitment!”

By coordinating the ‘Wear Red’ event, the Foundation will be highlighting women with heart disease, and their life-saving testimonials. This event will be structured as a mini symposium with medical expertise shared by local cardiologists from both sides of the island in a fun manner. Interactive and informative presentations will be made by the following guest speakers:

Dr. Marjorie Boulogne Abraham, Cardiologist

Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake, Cardiologist

Dr. Tasika Bell, Family Practitioner

Caroline Van Oost, Psychologist.

In addition to the above-listed medical experts, the ‘Wear Red’ event will also feature an engaging fashion show, art and poetry presentations, along with complimentary refreshments.

Moreover, a prime feature of the event will include the unveiling of a great surprise, which is being made available for a fundraising raffle, that anyone can win. All proceeds will go towards the SMHSF.

This is an evening that attendees will not want to miss! It will be a fun, informative and insightful fundraising event. The event is free and open to the general public. All guests are kindly asked to ‘Wear Red.’ Everyone, including men, are cordially invited and welcome to attend. Working together, we can all “have a heart, and save a heart.”

The sponsors for this event include Motorworld, St. Maarten Medical Center, So Contagious Studios, N.V. GEBE, T’s Closet and Total Perfection.

For further information and/or to RSVP, please log onto St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Facebook page and, be sure to click “Going” to RSVP for the event.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29602:st-maarten-heart-stroke-foundation-partners-with-motorworld-to-host-“wear-red”-event-this-friday&Itemid=504