St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on Pace for Another Year of Serious Fun | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - With over 20 entries already confirmed, the 2026 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is shaping up to deliver its signature blend of world-class racing and “Serious Fun” for the 46th anniversary event. From fast multihulls to international monohulls, seasoned Caribbean racers to newcomers from afar, the fleet already showcases the diversity that makes this event a global sailing icon.

Racing will take place March 5-8, 2026, across St. Maarten/Martin’s crystal-blue waters, with nightly shoreside celebrations hosted by Heineken at the Regatta Village in Port de Plaisance - Princess Casino & Hotel.

The 2026 early-bird fleet represents a broad spectrum of regions, boats, and performance. At one end are the nimble Diam 24 trimarans and Sunfast 20s from local St. Maarten/Martin sailors and island neighbors. At the other, the roster of big boats continues to grow, representing visiting teams from around the world – including Farr 65 Spirit of Juno from Antigua and Sydney 43 GTS Morpheus all the way from Belgium.

The fleet is as international as it is varied, with entries hailing from the United States, Belgium, the UK, France, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, St. Barth, and of course, both sides of the host island St. Maarten/Martin.

Local rivalries will add an extra spark, as longtime Sint Maarten favorites like Dauntless (First 47.7), More Zessin’ (J105), and Team Island Water World (Melges 24) line up against visiting teams. Meanwhile, international racing campaigns like Apollo (J121, USA), plus ‘pay-to-play’ crew on Escapado (First 40.7, UK) and Bluejay of Portsmouth (Clipper 60, UK), bring global flavor to the Caribbean stage.

“We love the racing here. All of the teams push each other to be our best,” said team Apollo at the 2025 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

One of the most exciting stories to watch in 2026 will be the multihull battle for top dog – or cat, rather. For years, La Novia (Leopard 50) has been the boat to beat, often taking home top multihull honors and multiple trophies across the past few Regattas. But this year, new competition has arrived: What’s Left, a 51-foot FP Aura 51 catamaran from Dallas, TX will be pushing La Novia to see what’s left on the race course.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta continues to deliver the ultimate island regatta experience, with something for everyone – from sailors and their families to tourists and locals alike. The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Village hosted at the Port de Plaisance Princess Casino & Hotel will be stacked with two stages for prize giving ceremonies and live music, free nightly entertainment, an expanded food court, and marina-side vibes.

Equal parts sailing and music festival, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is a celebration of St. Maarten’s island culture and spice for life.

Weekend beach-stadium racing returns with Grand Case hosting Saturday’s Diam 24 spectacle, and Mullet Bay lighting up with the whole fleet on Sunday. On the water or onshore, the 2026 edition promises nonstop action.

Whether you’re racing in the fleet, cheering from the beach, or simply soaking up the vibes, mark your calendars for March 5–8, 2026. Sail-in to the island, fly-in to St. Maarten’s iconic beachside runway, pull-up to the Regatta Village the first weekend in March, and get ready for four days of Serious Fun!

Register now for the 2026 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta: www.heinekenregatta.com/race/

J121 Apollo (USA) returns to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta in 2026 to defend their CSA4 title, after finishing nearly undefeated in the 2025 event amongst an international fleet © Laurens Morel